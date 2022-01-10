Kaduna State Peace Commission will facilitate dialogue between feuding communities along the Kaduna-Plateau state border in Kaura and Kauru local government areas in the first quarter of this year.

Speaking on the activities of the commission in 2022, the Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Saleh Momale also disclosed that dialogue session between farmers and pastoralists will be held in the Northern and Central senatorial zones this year.

Dr Momale recalled that a similar session was held between farmers and herders in Southern senatorial zone in the last quarter of last year, adding that the exercise has yielded positive results.

He argued that there is no end to dialogue in resolving communal conflicts, adding that that is the only way to prevent them from becoming full blown crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Vice Chairman further said that the commission will engage secondary school students in urban areas, especially in Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas to contain juvenile delinquency.

According to him, there is a growing trend of youth restiveness in the two area councils, where some students who call themselves ‘’Doka Boys’’ engage in gangsterism.

‘’We want to contain it before it gets out of hand and spread to other parts of the state. Right now, the activities of ‘’Doka Boys’’ is localized within secondary schools in urban areas, especially Kaduna town,’’ he added.

Dr Momale also said that the commission will also engage with Faith-based organisations like Inter Religious Harmony Group and House of Kaduna Family, to strengthen the existing peace amongst adherents of the two major religions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice Chairman further said that the commission will reach out to donor agencies to fund some of its activities and not rely solely on budgetary provision of the government.