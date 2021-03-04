BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Experts in the security space have stressed that dialogue remain the main solution to the security challenges facing Nigeria.

The experts spoke in Abuja on Wednesday during an interactive session on the intersection between national security and the civic space in Nigeria. They called for dialogue and peaceful coexistence in addressing the present security challenges.

The event which was organised by Whiteink Institute for Strategy Education and Research (WISER) in collaboration with civil society organisations, aimed at providing an avenue for dialogue and collaboration between security agencies and civil societies to ensure a balance between national security concerns and the protection of civil space.

Speaking as a guest speaker, a former Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj Gen Idris said with communication and awareness there can be understanding between all the actors involved, while stressing the need to make our democratic institutions working again, which will help in addressing some of the issues.

“As long as we keep communicating with each other, we keep interacting with each other I believe that there will be an avenue for us to understand one another and with communication and awareness, we build a better understanding between us, otherwise the conflict will continue.”

On his part, the president and founder of WISER, Brig Gen Saleh Bala said the idea behind setting up the Institute was to provide a platform that will train both the state and non-state actors in the area of security sector governance.

“It has become very important especially in the critical era of global security challenges that institutions that have specific security governance responsibilities are attuned with the skills and all the knowledge that is required to be able to drive security governance,” he said.