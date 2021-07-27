Enugu State Diaspora Community has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the enabling environment and mobilizing indigenes of the state resident abroad for direct foreign investments (FDI) in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Enugu State Diaspora Community when they embarked on an outreach programme in schools across the three senatorial districts of the state to commemorate this year’s National Diaspora Day celebration, the Special Adviser to the governor on Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Olangwa Ezekwu, expressed the delight of the Diasporans towards the governor’s support to them as well as his untiring efforts in driving direct foreign investments to the state.

Ezekwu disclosed that the Enugu Diaspora Community, during the three-day National Diaspora Day Outreach Programme targeted at children in nursery and primary schools, distributed anti-malaria and deworming medication, mosquito nets, school bags, writing materials, face masks and hand sanitizers, among others. They also sensitized the school children on COVID-19 and its prevention.

Ezekwu who was a guest speaker at the National Diaspora Day Webinar held in Abuja yesterday, with the theme, ‘Diaspora Integration for National Peace and Development’, disclosed that the topic was apt, timely and in consonance with the peace and development initiatives of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration in Enugu State.

The national event was graced by the minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe and the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, among others. The Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Mrs. Okonjo Iweala, participated virtually.