By ONYEAÑUNA ONYEDIKA, Abuja

As calls for Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to contest Nigeria’s presidency in 2023 intensifies, a diaspora group under the aegis of Governor Yahaya Bello Solidarity Movement, has added its voice to the call.

Coordinator of the group, Joy Robinson, in a statement said that their decision to back the governor is because of the need for what she called a competent, energetic, detribalised, progressive, courageous and a religious leader to oversee the affairs of the country.

According to the group, anybody with such qualities would assist in taking the country away from the current social and economic problems facing the country, saying Bello possessed all these in addition to being a youth with a track record of performance.

“After considering all the options available to us, His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the executive governor of Kogi State has over time proven that he has portrayed the above traits because he’s a unifier, a reformer, a performer, fearless commander, a man who respects gender equality.

“As Governor, he has fulfilled his constitutional obligations by protecting the lives of his people, a development that has made him the most security-conscious governor in Nigeria.

“GYB has placed the health and well-being of his people ahead of politics by providing healthcare facilities and building world class hospitals across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“GYB placed education as his first priority in governance because knowledge is power. He does this by building thousands of classrooms and furnished them for conducive and convenient learning environment

for all the students in Kogi State at various levels of education.

“I want to enjoin all the good people of Nigeria both at home and all of us at diaspora to support GYB because he has the ability to unite our Nation,” the group said. He will represent the interest of Nigerians wherever he finds himself.

It would be recalled that last month, the group’s national coordinator, Comrade Abedo Omeiza, had asked the Nigerian youths both at home and in the Diaspora to support Governor Bello to win the presidency so that Nigerian youths would have a sense of belonging.