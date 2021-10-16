Diaspora Igbo and Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF have urged all the major stakeholders in the conduct of the November 6 Anambra gubernatorial election to ensure that the poll is conducted in a free and fair manner, devoid of any intimidation and that the outcome should reflect the choice of majority of the voters.

Leaders of the groups including the chairman of World Igbo Congress, Professor Anthony Ejiofor, his World Igbo Assembly counterpart, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and publicity secretary, PANDEF, Mr. Ken Robinson who spoke to newsmen in Awka yesterday from the United States of America and Germany in a zoom conference, decried the level of violence being experienced in the state ahead of the poll.

The Diaspora leaders said they were particularly convinced that the violence, including the burning of security facilities, especially police stations and operational vehicles were deliberately orchestrated by “desperate politicians” who want to impose a governor on the state by all means.

Dr. Anakwenze for instance described Anambra as the Igbo heartland and expressed worry that forces outside the state were doing everything to impose a governor on the state to enable them hijack the entire South East region.

He demanded that the only way Anambra would experience development after the election is if the outcome of the election reflects the wishes of the majority of the voters, and not an imposed governor.

Ejiofor said his group already had information on a plot to intimidate voters in the state not to come out to cast their votes on election day through militarilisation of the polling day to pave way for manipulation of the process in favour of a predetermined candidate.

He, however, warned that WIC under his leadership would mobilise a heavy protest in America against the outcome of the guber poll if it was manipulated.

The Diaspora PANDEF spokesman urged INEC and security forces, especially, the police to ensure that the election is free and fair.

A former minister of women affairs, Chief Mrs. Josephine Anenih, warned those sponsoring violence in the state to desist from such act, describing it as a sacrilege that could bring “generational curse” on the perpetrators.

CISCAES convener, Comrade Kennedy Iyare, urged newsmen and people of the state to use the group’s anti-fraud situation room to expose any unwholesome activities of persons during the poll promising that all calls or sms made through the situation room number would be toll-free.