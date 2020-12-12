By Our Editors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), recently announced new policy measures to enhance the operability of the diaspora remittance programme. These policies are designed to boost and facilitate an efficient flow of remittances sent home by Nigerians out there in the diaspora.

The apex bank said that the measures are as a result of an internal review of the operations of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) in the country and the potential impact improved flows could have on the economy.

To put the policy in perspective, it is pertinent to disclose how much is actually involved in this much – talked about remittance operations. According to reports, in 2018, migrant remittances to Nigeria equaled $25 billion, representing 6.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This also represents 14 per cent year-on-year growth from the $22 billion receipt in 2017.

The 2018 figure translates to 83 per cent of the Federal Government budget in that year and 11 times the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows in the same period. Also, Nigeria received $17.57 billion in direct diaspora remittances in 2019. According to data published by @cenbank, remittances rose by 56.4 per cent when it increased from $11.23 billion within the same period in 2018 to $17.57 billion in 2019.

A former Minister of Finance in the General Sani Abacha regime, Chief Anthony Ani, admitted publicly that diaspora remittances played a role in the stability the Naira enjoyed during that era. In those days, he said, the foreign currency was paid directly to beneficiaries in Nigeria and wondered why such was not the case soon after.

We recall that during that regime, part of the grouse the international community, in particular, the Bretton Woods institutions, had against Abacha and his government was that they were not borrowing that much. And the reason was mainly that the diaspora remittances made such fiscal policy almost unnecessary.

The implication was that the value of the Naira remained stable for a reasonable length of time and created a conducive environment for fund users to plan and make projections.

If we are to respond to Chief Ani’s question earlier, the only viable explanation is that, typical of most things Nigerian, subterfuge as well as sleight of hand crept in and abuses became commonplace. Instead of the foreign exchange coming directly to the beneficiaries, certain elements diverted them and paid the recipients Naira equivalent.

The apex bank admitted this much when it said that based on its analysis of data on IMTO inflows into the country over the past year, and through its investigations, it was discovered that some IMTOs, rather than compete on improving transaction volumes and create more efficient ways for Nigerians in the diaspora to remit funds, resorted to engaging in arbitrage arrangements on the naira-dollar exchange rate which, to a large extent, resulted in a significant drop in flows to the country.

It also, according to the CBN, encouraged the use of unsafe unofficial channels, which supported diversion of remittance flows meant for Nigeria, thereby undermining the nation’s foreign exchange management framework.

Most right thinking Nigerians found and still finds this unpatriotic act unacceptable given the estimated annual remittance inflow of close to $24 billion, which the monetary authorities are convinced could help in improving the nation’s balance of payment position, reduce her dependence on external borrowing and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on foreign exchange inflows into the country.

To this extent, therefore, it became inevitable that the CBN has to find ways to support improved remittance inflows into the country through official channels. The result is this new policy initiative which, if well managed, would help to support and actualize the set objectives.

The grain of this policy measures are embedded in the decision of the CBN which henceforth insists that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) shall receive such inflows in foreign currency (US Dollars) through the designated bank of their choice. Similarly, such recipients of remittances may have the option of receiving these funds in foreign currency cash (US Dollars) or into their ordinary domiciliary account.

The policy also stated that beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilization to such foreign currency proceeds, either in foreign exchange cash and/or in their domiciliary accounts,

As a newspaper, we commend the CBN for bringing about these changes that will, hopefully, deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity, and create more transparency in the administration of diaspora remittances into Nigeria.

It is also expected that these changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients of remittances would receive a market-reflective exchange rate for their inflows.