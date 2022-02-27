Multi-versed Nigerian recording and performing artiste, Dice Ailes has published his much talked about record captioned; “Hold Me”.

The well known outstanding act, Dice Ailes engages multiple award winning Nigerian songstress and ‘Somebody’s Son” hit-maker, Tiwa Savage to serve his fans with this classic vibe.

‘Hold Me’ serves as his first official entry in 2022 after assisting Phlexdenar on ‘Melody‘ few weeks ago. Dice Ailes on this latest creative output wasted no time in giving his listeners what they want with his unique voice.

The record, produced and released under the imprint of TMM Entertainment and Black Butter Records was pulled off his forthcoming project christened; “Ladies First” which is expected soon.

In a post on his social media handle he said;“I have taken my time to put together the best body of work for you and I can’t wait for you to get to experience this project in its entirety.

“It’s taken years of restructuring and perfecting. Crafting sounds to bring you a well-rounded fusion. Thank you for waiting… Ladies first, before the album.”

The new single, “Hold Me” lives up to word as the song is reminiscent of the 90s R&B vibe with Caribbean melodies mixed in bold swanky vocals and the Contralto harmonies of both Dice and Tiwa.

