With EMAMEH GABRIEL

In what almost appeared to be a mud-sliding contest, Senator Seriaki Dickson came hard on his Adamawa Central counterpart, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru Binani, on Tuesday when she referred to Bayelsa as one of the smallest states in Nigeria.

Her statement did not only raise questions on the true state of the country’s population but also caused a debate and altercation between the two senators till Senate President Ahmed Lawan waded in to caution Dickson.

Binani had been known to be in her very best representing her constituency but she misfired this time, she provoked Bayelsa State.

For whatever it was worth, it was unanimously argued that she could have done better by not dragging Bayelsa into the conversation in her effort to win sympathy and votes from her colleagues in the senate.

Trouble started when she was advancing an argument in support of her bill to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Mubi, Adamawa State.

She had in the course of her argument said the town had a total land mass of 506.4km2 and a population of 759,045. This, together with the population of Mubi North, makes it 2,089,540 people (higher than Bayelsa State’s eight local government areas with a population of 1,704,515).

She regretted that despite this, the town had suffered neglect from government in terms of federal presence, especially in the area of tertiary healthcare delivery.

Her submission did not go down well with the former Bayelsa State governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, who rebuked her and raised questions about the true state of the country’s population, which he said was not reliable.

Dickson said Binani could make her case without reference to Bayelsa, which he said was larger than she imagined.

“In my senatorial district, it will take four days to go round. In my local government, Sagbama, it will take three days to go round. I just felt I should rise up to enlighten the sponsor of this bill and by so doing the rest of the country.

“When people talk about population, they should be careful, because if you go deep and ask who conducted the census, who verified what and what is counted, who are the residents and how justifiable,” Dickson said.

Lawan interjects, cautions Dickson

It took the intervention of Senate President Ahmad Lawan to avert what could have led to a verbal ethnic crisis arising from suspicion over population figures.

“Apparently, I have to guide this contribution because you have made your point and giving our standing order, we shouldn’t impute improper motives on the submission by our colleagues,” Lawan said.

“The discussion is not on the population of Bayelsa or population census conducted before, we should rather concentrate on the main focus, which is on the establishment of the federal medical centre,” he added.

But Dickson insisted that debates and submissions at the chamber must be based on justifiable facts, arguing that Binani referred to population figures which were not verifiable.