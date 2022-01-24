Companies in the financial service sector of the nation’s economy continue to close branches and downsize following digital disruption of their operations.

This development is leading to massive retrenchment, especially in banks, LEADERSHIP learnt.

Players and critical stakeholders in the financial service space have adopted robotic and artificial intelligence to enhance service delivery, and as a result some workers were disengaged as technology took over their daily routine.

Banks, insurance firms, manufacturing companies, stockbroking firms and other financial institutions, among others, insider sources revealed, have retrenched staff in the last couple of months, while there are plans to sack more workers in a bid to balance operating costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this end, most financial institutions, especially banks, since 2020 have closed some branches while a lot of branches have equally been earmarked for closure this year.

The plan to close more branches was in a bid to utilise technology to drive banking operations. In this process, some bank workers have been sacked while few of them were asked to be working from home.

Similarly in the insurance industry, the age-long agency system and the broking systems are facing technological disruption as companies gradually upgrade their agency system to be driven by technology.

Similarly, some insurers have decided to expand through branch office operations, relying more on technology to drive sales volume.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, in the last one year, some financial service operators, in their millions, have lost jobs as a result of digital disruption that is taking businesses by storm.

The advent of Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Point of Sales (PoS), electronic banking, mobile App, artificial intelligence customer service assistants, among others, has limited the human interaction in banking operations, meaning that some staff will no longer be needed.

As these wholesome changes continue in the financial service sector, those who could not withstand this closed shop, thereby pushing more workers into the already depressed labour market.

However, those who were able to learn new technological skills were absorbed back into the system, even as the situation created new businesses in the ICT sector.

The chief executive officer, Precise Financial system (PFS), Yele Okeremi told LEADERSHIP that technology had come to stay and, as such, people will continue to lose their jobs.

The projection, he stressed, is that a few years from now, machines will replace humans at the workplace as few humans will be seen at various companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In few decades to come, we will start seeing companies combining robotic systems with artificial intelligence to produce a new generation of workers. So, we cannot avoid job losses. In the advent of the COVID-19 virus, we saw how a lot of people lost their jobs when companies started deploying technology and innovation.

“We realised that people can work remotely and still get the same result. We saw financial institutions deploying software and technology that enhance their operations. Zenith Bank, for instance, introduced the Zenith Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZiVA) serving as a customer representative, where you can ask any questions via WhatsApp and get an instant answer, rather than going to the bank,” Okeremi added.

He disclosed that technology will continue to create more problems for people who are not innovative, adding that it will continue to be an issue for people who are comfortable with their routine jobs, people who do not see any reason to add more value to their organisations.

Okeremi, however, reiterated that new technology comes with new skills.

“I will advise Nigerians to key into these new skills, to enable them to be relevant in their workplace and society at large. Rather than sit at your shop and wait for customers to come, a marketer for instance can make use of social media to sell his products.

“Develop new skills and move to areas where these skills will be needed. Everyone cannot be an IT personnel, but I urge you to strive to be the best in what you do,” he added.

Earlier in the week, the chairman/CEO, Boff & Company Insurance Brokers Limited, Chief Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja, stressed that digital disruption was already disrupting the insurance industry as some insurers are now using technology at their customer service section to address customers’ needs.

He aded that this is gradually creeping into the insurance agency and broking system, forcing insurance brokers and agents to upgrade technology and drive operations through ICT.

Meanwhile, organised labour has called on the federal government to check use of robots in a bid to create jobs and secure existing jobs.

It noted that the advent of digitisation in Nigeria has been a mixed blessing, especially in banking and other financial institutions because machines are now replacing human beings and performing jobs which ordinarily should be done by human beings.

Noting that digitisation has been creating job losses, it said the Republic of Germany, among others, which are known as machines-producing countries, have control over the use of machines in order to give room for human beings.

Speaking on the risk of over-reliance on machines doing jobs which ordinarily human beings can do, the labour leaders urged government to restrict the usage of machines in order to create jobs for human beings.

Although they pointed out that rising automation of the workforce and adoption of robotic technology may be enhancing productivity and profitability in the industrial and services sectors, they said its potential effect on job losses remains a concern for stakeholders.

Using Digital Skills To Create A New Dawn

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the president of National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), Comrade Lateef Oyelekan, lamented that as one machine can do the jobs which many hands could do, federal government should frown at much dependence on machines by multinational companies

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba condemned the over dependence of machines by companies.

Citing idleness as one of the reasons for vices in the country, he expressed belief that the creation of jobs and wealth is the best way to curb crime and insecurity in the country.

On his part, the president, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye, described the use of robots as an enemy of wealth creation and creation of jobs.

She said the rise of robots in the financial industry is one of the reasons why workers should be involved in training and retraining in order to remain relevant based on the threat being created by machines.

She said: “Customers are at new risks of machines programmed to direct their actions. The issues of fairness in competition are also a major concern as the digital world is a winner-takes-all business.

” The increase in financial inclusion as a result of the digitisation of financial services, as more people have a mobile phone than a bank account, if not adequately regulated, will lead to predatory behaviours and excessive transaction costs being imposed on these new and inexperienced customers. In addition, new regulations have increased the cost of doing business and policy compliance costs.”