The Federal government has launched the first digital Fabrication Laboratory (FABLAB 1.0) to boost Nigerian startups and digital innovations hubs in line with the implementation of the Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

The digital fabrication laboratory (FABLAB) is at the heart of the implementation and serves all the entities within an ecosystem.

The FabLab is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production equipment, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) mahcines, 3D printers, servers, GPUs, etc.

Commissioning the FABLAB 1.0 yesterday in Abuja, The Director General (D-G), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, said the FABLAB was part of the agency’s effort to make Nigeria an innovation hub.

The commissioning took place at the National Center For Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), a subsidiary of NITDA, which is located in Abuja.

The NITDA boss noted that the FABLAB would encourage all digital innovators and makers to drive their ideas from inception to impact.

“ The FABLAB maintains an open access policy to allow the FabLab to serve as a digital innovation accelerator for all innovators and makers.

“ It allows open-production and public access to aid innovation and entrepreneurship activities,’’ he said.

He added that the center engages in hands-on digital fabrication skills training and capacity building for both in-house staff and external participants in line with the it’s policies.

According to him, to further boost digital innovation awareness among Nigerian youths, visitation and tour of the lab facility by schools, universities, and research centers is encouraged.