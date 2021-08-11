In his continuous efforts to help every willing Nigerian youth and as well boost the depreciating economy of Nigeria, Archbishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry who as continued to identify the problems of Nigeria and the people and possible solutions has unveiled his plans to gift out N100,000.

The philanthropic cleric who in less than one year ago founded ZUGACOIN, the first Cryptocurrency in Africa, one of the best selling digital currencies in the world is eager to help Nigerian youths curb poverty.

“The problems affecting the people are not solved by government or people in the government necessarily. God gave me Zugacoin for financial revolution in Nigeria and Africa. It was created purely for Divine intervention. That is why till tomorrow, experts cannot explain through the instrumentality of critical analysis. Everyone is advised to be quiet, surrender their expertise and watch what God is about to do,” he noted.

To begin his Digital Economy Revolution, Sam Zuga said he is going to give every registered member of Samzuga Foundation multipurpose cooperative society (also known as Samzuga Family) together with all Nigerians intending to register as members 100, 000 Naira worth of ZUGACOIN free of charge to begin their financial freedom journey in life. However, terms and conditions apply.

“With the way ZUGACOIN is growing in price as a result of high demand, this 100,000 is projected to become 2 million Naira in the maximum projection of 1 year. We have all it takes to transform Nigeria but process and time is involved. People that really want to enjoy this new wave of wealth should be ready with patience and avoid greed. By the time this money enter into the hands of 80% of Nigerians, the burden will drastically reduced from government, kidnapping and other social vices will become history. We have many packages for different categories at all levels in Nigeria. Turning ZUGACOIN into cash and opening of Samzuga wallet is not a problem. But a good Chef will always want to finish cooking, bring it to the dinning table, set all the dishes before calling everyone to the dinning table. Whether you arrive in the banquet in the morning, you will start eating the same time with the people who are just arriving when the table is set.

An aircraft cannot carry you do go and drop before coming back to carry others, simply because you book last month and others book that morning on the day of taking off.

Everyone who wants to claim this gift of 100, 000 Naira worth of ZUGACOIN from me should join this telegram group for further directives.

http://telegram.me/officialzugacoin” he stated further.