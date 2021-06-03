Despite the economic downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak and against the backdrop of the emerging digital economy, the information technology sector remains the key to the future.

This was disclosed by the managing director of Westgate Technologies, Mrs Ijeoma Ezeudu, on Thursday during the opening of a Westgate retail store in Abuja.

“We’ve have been in this Abuja for the past 10 years but as a company, Westgate has been in existence for the past 16 years, we have that vision to take IT to the highest level. So, despite the pandemic, it is quite challenging but we have to keep pushing,” she said.

On the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, Ezeudu said: “We can’t really quantify but all we know is all the SMEs have been affected. That things are picking up now, you have to be innovative because the future of the world is IT.”

According to her, customers of Westgate in Nigeria now have the benefit of enjoying both online and physical shopping experience with the newly unveiled store in Abuja.

Targeted at technology-savvy clients, the shop allows customers to walk examine different range of products while buying gadgets that will improve their services.

“What you find here is unique in the sense of good prices, quality products and guarantee.

“The store will serve Nigerians across states who have bought the items from the store and will like to return it due to issues,” the MD explained.