Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has said it recognises the importance of digital platforms for democratising access to capital market products and services for greater financial inclusion.

Advertisements





This was stated by director-general of the SEC Mr Lamido Yuguda, who was represented by the executive commissioner, legal and enforcement unit of the commission, Mr Reginald Karawusa, at a webinar organised by the commission with the theme “Digital Platforms: New Frontier for capital Market inclusion”.

Yuguda said, “As the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market, with a dual mandate to regulate and develop the market we recognise that the greatest asset of any capital market and indeed any financial market is its investors.

“It is investors, whether retail or institutional that provide the savings needed for productive investments.”

clusion of the excluded population is therefore critical for deepening a sustainable capital market.”

Enhancing Finance in Africa (EFInA) 2020 report on the Nigerian fintech landscape and impact assessment study had showed that as at December 2018, about 40 per cent of Nigerians were still financially excluded. 51.1 per cent of the excluded population are women, while 61.5 per cent are between the ages of 18 and 35. Also 34 per cent had no formal education and 80.4 per cent resided in rural areas.

Advertisements

This, Yuguda said, means that 40 per cent of Nigerians who are financially excluded, especially those between the ages of 18 and 35 are also excluded from participation in the Nigerian capital market. This low level of involvement in the market has spurred the Commission to intensify its investor education efforts to attract greater participation in the capital market by both existing and potential investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC Boss asserted that the capital market, as part of the Fintech eco system, is witnessing changes in the conduct of market activities with the emergence of digital platforms which provide wide scale, cost effective and efficient solution for inclusion of potential investors in the capital market especially the younger population.

“Since 2018 the commission has been engaging stakeholders within this space, to develop an efficient regulatory framework that will mandate responsible digital financial practices to protect investors or consumers.

“The discussions and insight from this webinar, therefore, will be instrumental in shaping the regulatory landscape for the operation of these platforms, as well as support our efforts in securing the mutual benefits from their emergence.”

He restated the commission’s objectives, which are to build a modern, efficient and low cost market characterized by adequate product offerings, efficient processes and market integrity.

“We must do this continually by raising standards, embracing new technology, introducing new products, enhancing our processes, widening the investor-base, invigorating investor education and providing an enabling regulatory framework to support it all,” he added.

In his remark, Director, market development department at the SEC, Mr Edward Okolo said the topic for discussion is apt based on prevailing circumstances and global realities.

The importance of financial inclusion and digital platforms in such times when human interaction and business operations are limited cannot be over emphasized. The global business thrives on digital products platforms and processes.