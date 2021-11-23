Chairman of the Census Committee and Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State in the National Population Commission (NPC) Dr Ipalibo Harry, has said the first ever digital population census is realistic by May 2022.

Harry made the disclosure at the opening of the Census Pretest exercise of the NPC in Mararaba, Nasarawa yesterday.

He expressed the readiness of the commission to conduct a first ever digital population census in the country.

“We are ready to give the country a first ever digital census by May 2022.

“We have the maps data in our system, androids which unlike the analogue era will make it very easy for a reliable and credible census,” he said.

The committee chairman, who expressed optimism in President Muhammadu Buhari’s willingness to make a proclamation for the census, said the commission was prepared.

He pledged the commission’s capacity to tackle insecurity in all the states of the federation during the census.

Also speaking, Mrs Elizabeth Idoko, director Census, in the commission expressed the staff’s preparedness for the conduct of a credible census by next year.

Idoko said that the commission had done all the necessary activities required for the census which included the second pretest exercise.