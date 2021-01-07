By Nkechi Isaac |

The minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has described digital skills as a necessity, restating government’s commitment to continually build skills of youths to promote digital economy.

He made this known during the closing ceremony for Digital Job Creation Programme which saw the training of 100 youths drawn from the six geopolitical zones of the country on digital skills for job creation organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE) yesterday in Abuja.

“The focus of the world today is not certificate but skills. Certificates without skills is useless because skills is the current game changer. The world is no longer interested in youths wielding certificates but problem solvers you can think critically and come up with solutions to solve problems in the society,” he said.

Pantami emphasised digital technology is a key enabler of every other sector hence the need to continually build capacity of youths on digital skills to broaden their horizon so they can be employers of labour rather than job seekers.

He urged the graduands to harness and utilise the knowledge acquired to develop innovative ideas that can surpass that of prominent individuals, even as he tasked them to step down the training acquired by teaching others.

“The best way to utilise these skills is to make sure others in your sphere benefit from the knowledge you have acquired here today. When you learn, make out time to teach others. This is the best approach to deploy and build capacity of our citizens over the next few years,” he added.

Earlier, the managing director of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Abubakar Mohammed, called for constant development and harnessing of the Digital sector.

In her remarks, a participant, Dorcas Bako said the training had exposed them to new innovations in the sector, saying it would help her add more value to her business.