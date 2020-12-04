By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami,

has said digitilisation of government processes and procedures will

eliminate corruption and encourage transparency in the country.

Pantami stated this at a National Seminar on Anti-corruption

organised by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) tagged: Fighting

Corruption for Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria.

According to the minister, corruption hinders development adding that

if they complete the process of digitising government documents, there

will be no room for corruption.

The minister who was represented by director general (DG), National

Information Technology Development Agency (DITDA), Mallam Kashifu

Inuwa Abdullahi said the present administration is determined to fight

corruption.

“The ministry is working hard to end corruption in Nigeria. When

government processes is digitised, no one will do things at his

discretion because every transaction will be open,” the minister said.

According to him, “The digitilisation of government documents will

democratized government service delivery. When we address this, we

will eliminate corruption and ensure accountability,” the minister

said.

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof Isah Mohammed

said the programme was the first since establishment of the

organization.

He said official and public corruption is the reason for underdevelopment not only in Nigeria, but around the globe.

He said CCB served as the data base for all forms regarding declaration of assets adding that for them to excel, all it activities must be carried out based on it’s mandates as enshrined in the

constitution.

He said anyone holding public office should do it in public trust adding that there are things public officers are not expected to do and that he said, is corruption.

A professor in the faculty of Law, Bayero University and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mamman Lawal Yusufari, while speaking, said corruption is doing damage to the country.

According to him, the money that have been stolen in Nigeria is much more than $500 billion dollars adding that people that are waiting to steal are much more than the people stealing.

“And if nothing is done urgently, the future is break,” the professor added.

Also, a professor of political science and former Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo state, Prof Olufemi Mimiko, disclosed that the pattern of the Nigerian state breeds corruption.

According to him, the pattern also made it difficult for the corrupt persons to be monitored thereby making corruption to thrive.

He said for the corruption fight to be effective, preventive mechanism

like digitilisation of the government processes is important.

“Digitilisation of government processes will help fight corruption. Electronic based monitoring will help,” he added.

Speaking, the representative of the Attorney General of the Federation

(AG Juliet Ibekaku- Nwaogwu, said fighting corruption was one of the

pillars of the Buhari’ administration.

She said the president will not relent until corruption is fought to a standstill.

“We must ensure that public officers declare their assets” Juliet said

adding that with the CAMA law, they are going to setup a data with CAC

to make it easier for the CCB to give out information based on

request.