The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has signed an agreement with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation to support the digitalisation of some priority areas of the Federal Civil Service to ensure efficiency, cost reduction and optimization of resources.

Witnessing the signing ceremony at the second day of the Nigerian Economic Summit was Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the executive vice-chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mrs Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede.

Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan signed on behalf the OHCSF while Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede signed on behalf of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

According to a statement by AbdulGaniyu Aminu, the director, press and public relations, the agreement formally signaled the commencement of the implementation of the Enterprise Content Management Solution (ECMS) in the service.

The ECMS will ensure the management of electronic content through the entire life cycle of a process document, including document creation, distribution, utilisation, retention, and disposition, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal of the ECM solution is to create efficiency and effectiveness, ensure the integrity of processes and their outcomes, as well as reposition the Federal Civil Service for better performance and improved service delivery.