All is set for the 4th edition of the indigenous Award Nigeria(IAN). The event will honour and recognise great indigenous icon who have put in great efforts in promoting creativity and contents in Nigeria and Africa at large.

According to the organiser, His Highness The Emir Of Kano , Hon Mike Okibe Onoja, Hon Nalaraba, Senator Bassey, Abba Yusuf Bichi , Hon Tajundeen (Small Alhaji) Hon Efe Anthony, Hon Beauty Aliyu, Hon Kabir Tukura, Mr Ogbonna, Nedu Wazobia, Hon Lado would be honoured with the prestigious award.

In a statement issued by the organizer, Amb. Nwosu Clinton Augustine and made available to newsmen, he said the 4th edition will hold 5th December 2020 at the prestigious Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja.

He further explained that the award will be recognising and honouring those who have contributed immensely to indigenous greatness.

In his word: “Nigeria is blessed with great achievers who have been out there promoting contents and the rich heritage of Africa on the global map. We recognize them and would like to appreciate them for their great contributions. We want to make this year’s edition stand out as the best ever. There will be displays from some of the elite Nigerian artists and entertainers coming to support us. Also, I want to especially thank everyone who contributed to nominating the awardees”.

The award categories comprise of politicians, industrialists, social entrepreneurs, philanthropist and some of the notable names includes president of POWA Hajiya Fatima, Mr Ayokunle Ajani, Dr Drew Uyi , commissioner of police FCT Ciroma Bala, her excellency First Lady of Kano state, Dr Mrs Hafsat Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, King Tonto Dikeh, Mr Ahmed Musa, Mr Obinna Osofo, Emotan Josephine Aburimo-shine, Amb. Dominic Olim, Brite Benson. and other notable indigenous award recipient.

Other indigenous award of of excellency includes His excellency Dr. Professor Babagana Umara Zulum ,Executive Governor Borno state , His excellency Abubakar Sani Bello ,Executive Governor Niger State, Comrade Benedict Okolie and Mr. Promise Amaha.