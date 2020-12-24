By ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Former governorship candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) in Abia State during the 2015 general election, Chief Ogbuehi Dike has lamented over the infrastructural decay in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State and the state in general.

Ogbuehi in a statement he issued to felicitate with Christians across the country and all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations urged the government to take immediate steps to address the decay particularly the roads. He noted that the essence of government is to improve the people’s standards of living, adding that past governments in the state neglected the famous Enyimba City.

He said that it is unfortunate that Dr Okezie (Nwa Aba) abandoned the good people of Aba who ushered him into power asking what happened to the slogan; ‘nwa Aba ga aruzi Aba’ (the child of Aba will rebuild Aba)?

“The need to execute durable people-oriented projects in Abia State, particularly Aba cannot be overemphasized. A responsible government cannot neglect a commercial hub like Aba for any reason. Dr Okezie should emulate his counterparts in Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom states by accelerating the state’s infrastructural development. It was what motivated me to run for governor in the 2015 general election, to restore Aba’s past glory in particular and other cities/communities in general,” he said.

He urged the Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to take governance serious, mindful of the expectations of the good people of the state who voted him into office, adding that the deplorable state of Aba, the commercial hub of the South East is a sad commentary in progressive governance.

In his Christmas message, Ogbuehi Dike urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of our Lord Jesus Christ particularly His love, compassion, selfless service to God and mankind needed today to make Nigeria great again. “I also enjoin Christians, indeed, Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, progress, prosperity and sustainable democracy in Nigeria. As Christians celebrate the wonders of Christmas, they should be conscious of the reason for the season, the love of God demonstrated through His Son, Jesus Christ,” he noted.

He said that though the year 2020 is tough due to the global COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, God who preserved and sustained “us will see us through the remaining days.”