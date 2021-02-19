By Mark Itsibor and Abdullahi Yakubu, Kano

Two prominent sons of Northern Nigeria Abdullahi Dikko Inde and Junaid Mohammed are dead.

The former comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service, Inde died at the age of 60 while a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and Second Republic member of the House of Representatives from Kano State Dr Junaid Mohammed died at the age of 73.

In a press statement by the customs national public relations officer, DC Joseph Attah, the Inde family said the funeral prayers will take place today immediately after Jumaat prayers at National Mosque, Abuja.

Mr Inde was Customs CG from 2009 to 2015 when he was eventually removed from office. He was from Katsina State. He died after a long battle with ill health that majorly characterised his retirement from service. The ex-customs boss has been facing corruption charges from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegations of abuse of office and embezzlement. His trial by the anti-graft agencies at the court had been majorly delayed by his failing health.

Meanwhile, the Kano state government through the commissioner for information Mohammed Garba has confirmed the death of Mohammed last night. One of the sons of the medical doctor, Suleiman Junaid said his father died at the age of 73 at his residence in Kano.

Mohammed’s brother and former lecturer with the Bayero University Kano who is also a former member of the House of Representatives Dr Ahmed Salik confirmed Mohammed’s death. Mohammed was a founding member of the PRP in 1976 under the leadership of the late Mallam Aminu Kano.

He was Social Democratic Party (SDP) national deputy chairman for the North-West before his selection as a running mate to former governor of Cross Rivers State Donald Duke in the 2019 presidential election.

On December 7, 2013, Mohammed was quizzed by the Department of State Service (DSS) for alleged incitement after he was quoted as saying that if President Goodluck Jonathan should contest in 2015, blood will flow.

As a strong advocate of the northern interest, Mohammed also insisted the region can’t be excluded from the 2015 presidential election.