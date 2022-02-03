In the last 18 months, soldiers have swept away democratic governments in three West African countries, namely: Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, installing themselves in power with boorish attitude towards the collective conscience of the international community, which has risen to condemn these developments.

The hurricane of coups extended to Sudan and Chad has reached out its tentacles to Burkina Faso and the latest coup attempt which was foiled in Guinea Bissau, after the president escaped heavy gunfire that lasted five hours leaving many injured. This scourge may soon consume other nations if drastic measures are not taken to curb it.

The land of the famed ideologically- inclined Thomas Sankara saw last Monday, January 24, 2022, 41-year-old, Lt-Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, lead a group of soldiers to sack the democratic government of Marc Christian Kabore, citing incompetence and economic hardship, as he took over the country.

The coup in Burkina Faso had been preceded by successive coups in Guinea on September 5, 2021 when military leaders led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya ousted the democratic government of President Alpha Conde.

On October 25, 2021, army General Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan, took control of the government in a military coup and sacked the civilian government on Sudan, citing political infighting.

In May 2021, Colonel Assimi Goita staged a second coup in nine months in Mali and ousted the transition President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane accusing them of reshuffling the cabinet that did not favour the army.

Goita had in August 2020, sacked the democratically elected government of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita following massive government protests against Keita’s government.

Much as the regional organisations such as the African Union (AU), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have preached the norms of democracy, and imposed sanctions and suspensions on perpetrators of the coups, nation after nation in recent times have fallen under the jackboot of soldiers and many more nations could be targets of military adventurists and their unconscionable appetite for coups.

As terrible as the coups have been, the soldiers sometimes capitalised on the attitude of some sit-tight dictators and leaders, who are adept at manipulating their country’s constitution to ensure tenure elongation, an attitude antithetical to democracy.

AU Suspends Burkina Faso After Coup

Speaking on this quagmire, director of Centre for China Studies, Charles Onunaiju says “Africa must rise to defend democracy, not just by formalistic condemnation of military coups but through deliberate efforts to entrench democratic norms devoid of manipulation by undemocratic forces.”

Also speaking on the matter, international security analyst, Paul Ejime, points out that “Politicians are failing Africans and military rule is not the solution. People must demand accountability and wrest power from the corrupt, unpatriotic, anti-democratic, self-serving, insensitive and ruthless political class.”