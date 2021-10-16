A Christian ministry resource centre, DIMEC Global, based in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has revealed that it will empower Christian missionaries across Nigeria.

Speaking at the dedication and launch of the centre in Ogbomoso, on Friday, the CEO of DIMEC Global, Reverend Peter Bright Snr, disclosed that the vision and dreams of DIMEC Global is strictly to empower lives at any cost through its Mandatic Humanitarian Foundation (MHF).

“Many Pastors and Missionaries are relocating from villages to cities for survival; leaving the work of ministry in the villages undone.

“I have been privileged to have gospel campaigns and Pastors’ Trainings in over 600 towns and villages in Africa. Yes! Many people need Jesus, they need ministry resources but they also need to be empowered and to be helped. I strongly believe that Mandatic Foundation will fulfill its mandate in empowering lives at any cost!,” he said.

Bright Snr, who is also the president of the Foundation, added that through the Mandatic Foundation and partners, the DIMEC Global will offer scholarships, build brick schools, vocational training centres, embark on medical outreaches, pay rents, buy church equipments, send free Ministry resources, bring Missionaries to DIMEC for refresher courses, and provide accommodation, among others.

“Mandatic Foundation operations will be in affiliation with Mission agencies and other non-governmental organisations whose cause is related to our mission.

“The Foundation work shall not be limited to Missionaries. Everyone deserves to be empowered.

“Mandatic Foundation shall be funded by God, the revenue generated from DIMEC Global, individual supports, corporate bodies, churches, and by willing partners,” the DIMEC Global CEO added.

He recalled that the vision for the project started in 2016 and he started to build walls, gates, and a tower. Bright Snr who is popularly referred to as the ‘Mandate’, being a over of nature and an advocate for healthy living began planting trees and breath-taking flowers to beautify DIMEC Global and its surroundings.