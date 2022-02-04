The Diobu Chiefs and Elders Forum (DCEF) has condemned the ongoing demolition of houses in six waterfronts located in Iloabuchi axis of Diobu, a densely populated area of Port Harcourt, by the Rivers State government.

No fewer than 40,000 residents of Elechi, Nanka, Abba, Urualla, Egede and Soku waterfronts, have been rendered homeless following the demolition, which began last Saturday.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had in his 2022 New Year statewide broadcast, announced the decision of the state government to demolish some waterfronts believed to be safe haven for criminal elements.

But, DCEF, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, described the demolition and displacement of residents as “wicked and direct attack on non-indigenes.”

The statement, which was signed by the group’s chairman, Chief Gift Otonnah, the ugly development speaks volume of the insensitivity of the state government on the poor masses.

The statement reads in part, “We want to alert Rivers people of a dangerous trend whereby the PDP led government in the state can wakeup anytime and forcefully eject people from area perceived to be opposition stronghold, like Ikokwu and Iloabuchi area of Diobu.

“We call on those affected by this wickedness in governance, including other residents and voters in Diobu area of Port Harcourt to come out and condemn this act with their PVC come 2023 elections.

“The people of Diobu must not allow these types of leaders again to avoid being pushed out to the street.”

