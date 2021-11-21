I may not be a great fan of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila because of his unclear disposition to national issues most times, nevertheless, I will always commend his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development whenever observe one.

The power tussle over the ongoing amendment to the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended) particularly as regards the debate of direct primaries is one of those decisions that, if allowed by the powers that be, could engender deep-rooted democratic tenets in the country. Therefore, irrespective of the motive behind the inclusion of the clause and whether or not the amendment bills are eventually signed, the move has opened up a vista of discussion towards deepening democratic culture among Nigerians.

The National Assembly, in a bill orchestrated Gbajabiamila has effected an amendment on clause 87 of the Electoral Act to make the process of party nomination a direct primary.

A direct primary is a primary in which voters choose candidates of a political party via direct vote. This is contrasted with an indirect primary, in which voters choose delegates who then choose a party’s candidates at a later. In an indirect primary, voters elect delegates who choose the party’s candidates at a nominating convention.

I would have waited for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amendment before this intervention, but irrespective of the president’s decision on the clause, Gbajabimaila, and the 9th National Assembly have made a loud statement as to how the democratic space can be made more inclusive.

While I am not oblivious of the political intrigues that may be involved in the amendment, especially as the 2023 elections draw closer, what matters, in the end, is the ripple effects of the proposed order of nomination of candidates by political parties.

Some factions within the major political parties lost out in the last party congresses, this suggests that primary election in the case of an indirect/delegate system had been won and lost. In what seemed like an ambush by the camps that lost out against the governors whose loyalists filled up party positions, a direct primary is the joker.

Should this clause be allowed, and if it stands the test of time two significant revolutions would be witnessed in Nigeria’s democratic development. Firstly, the proposed order will mark the beginning of an end to the reign of “professionalism” and godfatherism in politics. Sequel to this, Nigeria’s, after a few sets of elections would stop blaming a set of self-styled professional politicians for misgovernance, as everyone would be directly involved in choosing leaders.

Secondly, it will drive the process of political ideology among political parties and adult members of families will be encouraged to join parties of choice based on their conviction in the ideology such party stands for. Nominations of party flag bearers will now be conducted just like a general election and public holidays may even be declared when parties are conduction primaries. Affairs will be taken away from a few smart and politically savvy individuals and placed in the hands of every member of the political party.

To this end, nobody should be surprised that some political bigwigs, governors ganging up against Femi Gbajabiamila, and other National Assembly members for leading this landmark electoral reform. The table is about to turn, and this time for the good of the nation and our polity, the political merchants are on the verge of losing patronage to an ordinary man on the street. I’m not willing to consider the possibility of every member of a political party selling out their votes to the highest bidder during party primaries, as witnessed in some general elections, but for once let everybody participate in the nomination processes and not some delegates smiling to bureau de change with packs of dollars, thereby corrupting and bastardising the system and through it was normal.