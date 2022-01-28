A phytho-medicine researcher, Ben Amodu, Has urged the federal government to establish a Herbal Medicine Commission (HMC) in Nigeria.

He said the commission will improve the health condition of Nigerians and contribute to the growth of the economy.

Amodu, who doubles as the director, Institute of Natural Medicine and Chief Researcher, Alternative Medicines, made the demand when he addressed the media recently in his office in Abuja, He enjoined Nigerians to to entertain any fear about communicable ad non communicable diseases, even as he informed them that the their Headquarters is Nigeria. Amodu disclosed that due to the power of herbs on diseases, by succeeding where their authodox counterparts have failed they, have been talking with the government on the way forward.

He also said that their products combinations (Combo) has been curing and preventing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic and other related cases, that has terrorisjng the universe from 2019.

He therefore should the government at all levels collaborate with researchers in the branch of medicine, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP), according to him will receive tremendously boost.

