By Osa Okhomina

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has directed the deputy governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to immediately set up a substantive board to run the affairs of the state owned football clubs, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens.

He gave the directive during the presentation of new sets of jerseys to Bayelsa United for the 2020/2021 season at the Government House in Yenagoa.

The governor, while commending Exosports over its effort to rebrand Bayelsa United, said sports in the world was no longer fashionable with the government as it is increasingly becoming a private sector driven enterprise.

He urged Exosports to look beyond Bayelsa United and also extend same to the female counterparts, Bayelsa Queens, saying his aspiration is to see Bayelsa United return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and Bayelsa Queens winning Nigeria Women Premier league at the end of the season.

Having listened to the complaints of both teams, the governor who was one time commissioner for sports development in the state said both teams would get a brand new bus in no distant time to execute their matches.

The Governor called on the private sector and well-meaning individuals in the state to support the development of sports in the Bayelsa State.

Earlier, Commissioner for youth and sports development, Daniel Igali, thanked the shirt outfit for the partnership and collaboration towards changing the narrative of sports development in the state.

Apparently impressed with the level of progress made by both teams so far, Igali expressed confidence that the dream of prosperity administration could be achieved with sports.