Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and a former Governor of Oyo State, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo has lauded Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde over infrastructure development and quality leadership.

The duo who joined Governor Makinde to flag off the construction of the 34.85 kilometres Oyo-Iseyin Road and the dualisation of the 10.82 kilometres Ibadan Airport Road attached with several adjoining link roads lauded Makinde’s courageous and quality leadership in Oyo State.

Diri noted that the infrastructure projects being embarked upon by Governor Makinde were highly commendable adding that they showed that he loved his people, asserting that Nigeria needs the kind of quality leadership that the Oyo State governor is giving to the people of his state.

The Bayelsa governor equally commended the peaceful atmosphere in Oyo State under Makinde’s watch, saying: “I came in here this morning and all I smell is a peaceful environment. No killings and that is because the people and the government are one and on the same page.

“But can we say the same of the Federal Government of Nigeria? “They have to be on the same page with the people. When they are, there will be peace and the peace we are all looking for can only come where there is justice.”

The Oyo-Iseyin Road would be constructed at the cost of N9.9 billion and that it will be completed within the next seven months, while the dualisation of the Airport Road and several adjoining roads totaling 10.82 kilometres will cost N4.9 billion.

The governor, while speaking at the flag-off of Oyo-Iseyin road held at Ojogbondu, Oyo, said that his administration will continue to build viable road networks for the state.

He explained that the road was a federal road but that the state embarked on its construction given its strategic position in its economic expansion agenda, adding that the road will be executed by Messrs Kopek Construction, through the Alternate Project Funding Approach (APFA).