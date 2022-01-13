Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has directed his appointees nursing political ambition ahead of the 2023 elections to resign in order not to be distracted.

Speaking during the State Executive Council meeting at Government House in Yenagoa, yesterday, Diri explained that such ambition was legitimate but it should not be at the expense of effective service delivery of his administration.

Diri, who said though 2022 is a political year, the issue of governance will not be sacrificed on the altar of politics.

He said the administration still had time to deliver on its promises before the next governorship election in late 2022,”. But that cabinet members eyeing other elective offices in the polls in February or March next year must not combine politics with governance, stressing that development of the state should supersede politics”.

He, however, commended members of the State Executive Council for their commitment to service of the state in the past year and expressed the confidence that working together they can do more for the people.

The state’s helmsman said there will be periodic evaluation of activities of the various ministries this year to ensure that set targets were met while urging the cabinet members to redouble their efforts.

He said, “I welcome you all to the first executive council meeting in this new year. This year holds so much for us as it precedes an election year.”

“We have a few weeks to two years in office. So, what is important now is what we have to show to people of the state and to Nigeria in our two years in office and beyond it. What else can we still do as we still have time to still do more? The feedback from the people about our performance so far has been very encouraging.

“However, let me warn any member of the state executive council that has one political ambition or the other to honourably resign.

Any member of the cabinet that has such ambition should please send your resignation letter to the secretary to the state government,” he said.