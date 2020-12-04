By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah,

The National Association of Seadogs, NAS, on Friday celebrated with The Daughters of Charity Hope Centre Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

NAS hosted a party and intellectual display for the children of the centre as part of its activities to mark the 2020 International Day for people with disabilities.

Speaking at the event, Capoon of the Zuma Deck, Anderson Oseh said that beyond the United Nations declaration, the action of the Deck was in conformity with one of the cardinal pillars of the association, “For Humanistic Ideals.”

Oseh, who was thrilled by the display of talents by the children, stressed that in every disability, there is ability.

He said people with special needs were humans like every other persons with rights to life and everything else” that the rest of us enjoy.”

Responding, the Team Leader of the Hope Centre, Rev. Sister Sylvia Anyanwu thanked the members of NAS for their continued support.

Rev. Sister Anyanwu said that the Confraternity also pays tuition fees for two students David and Isaac John.

On her own, the mother of the two children, Mrs. Rita John said that the Confraternity has been responsible for her children’s education in the last four years and likened the Confraternity as her husband.

Earlier the Zuma Deck visited one Mr. Kassim Ogbeide in Dutse Alhaji, where it donated a table, chair, umbrella and cash gift of N20,000 to him to enable him begin a recharge card business as against street begging.

The parents of Kassim were full of gratitude to members of the Pyrates Confraternity and pledged to ensure that the beneficiary would positively utilise the gift.

The mother noted that Kassim was born with the disability and that she had struggled with him all his life.