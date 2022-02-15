Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday declared a one-month warning strike to press home its demands from the federal government.

The lecturers’ action was trailed by mixed reactions from various segments of the Nigerian society.

LEADERSHIP gathered that since 1999, Nigerian universities have been shut down by ASUU for a cumulative period of four years.

During this period, ASUU embarked on 15 industrial strikes bothering on non-fulfilment of the various agreements the federal government signed with the union.

Consequently, students have to spend sometimes two years extra above the stipulated duration of their courses.

After a long meeting that started on Sunday evening at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and ended early hours of Monday, ASUU president, Emmanuel Victor Osodeke announced a “comprehensive and total” industrial action.

Osodeke lamented that the union’s demands on the revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) payments have been neglected after meetings with Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The union earlier issued a three-week ultimatum to the Nigerian government, nudging it to address all pending issues to avert another round of strike.

The latest strike action is a continuation of a nine-month strike that grounded academic activities 2020 for the same reasons. The lecturers had threatened to embark on another round of industrial action following the alleged “government’s unfaithfulness” in the implementation of the Memorandum of Action it signed.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently assured Nigerians that his administration would honour the agreements with ASUU to prevent lecturers downing tools in universities.

Buhari said the government “is committed to this engagement and dialogue, and I urge them to stay the course towards a joint resolution in the best interest of our children and nation.”

But, in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP, some stakeholders blamed the government for failing to fulfill the agreement it entered into with the union and for failing to address the low standard of education in the country.

The president of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Anderson Ezeibe said the government needs to fulfil the agreement to avert further industrial actions in the university system.

“It is the government that gives incentives for unions to go on strike. If the government signed an agreement and they are not respecting it they have given the people incentive to go on strike.

“If the government comes out and says we are going to do this and at the end of the day they are unable to do it, it is a simple thing. I think the issue is that the government should do what they said they would do,” added.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday, protested against the four-month warning strike embarked upon by the ASUU in the tertiary institution.

When LEADERSHIP visited the scene, the president of NANS, Mr Sunday Asefon briefly said the protest is kicking against another strike in the university system.

Asefon said. “We have received the news of the decision of ASUU to embark on a month-long warning strike with great disappointment. We have thought ASUU and FG represented by top executives would allow reason to prevail, reach a compromise, act responsibly in the interest of the education sector and indeed Nigeria, to do all that is required to responsibly avert this avoidable strike.

“We are appalled by the impunity, recklessness, and irresponsibility the managers of this negotiation from both sides of the table have managed the fragile situation allowing it to degenerate to the level of industrial action. We are therefore compelled to believe that negotiators from both sides acted so irresponsibly because of their apathy of the interest and welfare of the major stakeholder of the sector (students) during the negotiations.

“We are equally disappointed at the government for not doing everything possible to avert this embarrassment. We are also disappointed with the ASUU for reaching this conclusion irrespective of the implications to the students, academic calendar, research they claim to love, national security, and sanity. The Government and ASUU by this action sent a direct message to Nigerian students to also take positions comfortable for our side of the table irrespective of the implications. Let me say equivocally that we will respond in clear language, the language the oppressors understand.”

He appealed to all student leaders, NANS structures, and organs across the nation to mobilise to our national non-elective congress on the 17th of February where far-reaching decisions shall be made on our collective response to this blatant lack of patriotism, human feelings, and feelings for the collective future of education in Nigeria.

“Our decisions shall be decisive, collective, and irreversible until the strike is called off. We shall fight this impunity and recklessness without any consideration other than an immediate end to this strike.

“We, therefore, inform the minister of labour and employment to expect us in our numbers and ASUU should be ready to return to the table to end this avoidable, reckless and repugnant strike. Let me assure the minister of labour and employment that our protest in his office today is introductory and child play in what is yet to come. We are resolute more than before to ensure we hold government, especially the ministry of labour responsible for these incessant strike actions.

“Further negotiations should as a matter of urgency have students representative as part of the parties to allow balance in decisions that are capable of impairing the lives of students and derailing their progress. The contentions and issues are triangular and must be treated so, going forward,” he added.

However, the senior pastor of God’s City International Church, Abuja, Mathew Morakinyo, advised the students and lecturers to turn to God to bring a solution to ASUU strikes.

The cleric said, “My advice for the students is that they should turn to God. There is nothing God cannot do that is why we are even organizing a programme tagged: “The God of all possibilities.”

“We are going to be handling all these matters to the Almighty God and there will be a solution very soon. It is something that is worrying somebody that makes him go to prayer.

“So, I urged all the students to turn to God and the almighty God will do it for them. It is because we have been using human approach that things have not been working. Let’s use God’s approach and things will work.”