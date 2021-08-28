A major fire outbreak was averted early yesterday in Lagos when emergency agencies contained petroleum leakage from pipeline operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The incident was blamed on the activities of pipeline vandals.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop Igando-Ikotun Road, Igando, it was observed a very large volume of PMS was gushing out of the NNPC pipeline.

“Further investigation revealed that the heavy flow of PMS was caused by suspected pipeline vandalism and bunkering in the early hours of August 27.

“Presently, there is no loss of life and property, serious sensitisation, public education and awareness is ongoing in the entire community.

“This is to avoid any form of open flame and burning in order to avoid any form of explosion or any other secondary incident,” The director-general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said in a statement.

He added that the entire area had become highly vulnerable due to the heavy flow of the highly flammable PMS.

“Responders at the incident scene are LASEMA, LRU Fire, Lagos State Fire Service, NSCDC, NNPC, LASTMA and LNSC.

“Three fire trucks are currently on ground, while the NNPC maintenance team is working to stop the flow in order to commence repairs. Operations are still ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has appealed to Ikotun market population not to open the market for operations, restriction of movements around Ikotun, Igando and other sensitive areas where the spilled content of vandalised pipeline had been found.

Repairs of the vandalised pipeline had been completed but the content had spread far to other areas through drainages.

“We are appealing to residents of the affected areas to desist from using any flammable light of whatever nature to prevent explosion.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that at about 4.30am a report of petroleum oil spillage at Omoboriowo Street on Igando road axis with petrol spilling around inside gutter and drainage was received and NNPC and State Fire Fire were contacted.

NNPC had shut down the valves in order to suffocate the supply of further content

Efforts are ongoing to decapitate the efficacy of the PMS in order to prevent explosion.

Splilled content in the drainages have been traced upto ikotun.

“It is very sure that there is no cause alarm as there is no possibility of explosion expected because blanketing operations ongoing

NEMA, LASEMA Fire Unit, State Fire Service and Police are on ground.”