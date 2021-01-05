The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has informed the general public that forms for entry into 73 Regular Course are not yet on sale and that any information being circulated on the social media purporting sale of the forms is false and has no link with the NDA.

A statement issued by the Academy’s public relations officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, advised members of the public to shun any individual or group offering sale of NDA forms, as doing any business with such fraudulent individuals or groups will be at the bearer’s risk.

The Academy reiterated that all activities relating to admissions into the NDA are duly publicized on our official website: www.nda.edu.ng and on some national dailies.

He therefore called on interested applicants are thus advised to periodically check on the Academy website for information relating to ll NDA admissions as well as other matters of interest.