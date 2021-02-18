By Michael Oche |



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said the promise by federal government to force electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to mass deploy meters to electricity consumers has been poorly pursued as the meters are still hoarded by DisCos and sold at exorbitant rates to frustrated consumers.

Speaking during the NEC of the Congress, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba said the NLC has always maintained its position that the major factors behind the incessant electricity tariff hike in Nigeria are combinations of pressure from neo-liberal global market forces, poor policy choices and dereliction of duties by the power sector regulator and investors and general inefficiencies in the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NLC president said the implication of this for productivity, employment and stability are huge.

Speaking on incessant hike in fuel prices, he said the failure of successive governments and also this current government to revamp our domestic refineries have led to incessant hike in fuel price

The labour union also said the insistence of government on using the Import Parity Prices to calculate the landing cost of petrol and other refined petroleum products has made matters worse.

He said, “As earlier submitted, the prices of crude oil in the international market which should be an advantage for Nigeria has become a major disadvantage as government insists that workers and citizens must pay higher for imported refined petroleum products and pay dearly for electricity services consumed in the country.”

The NLC president also has said the dangers of allowing Nigerians engage themselves in ethno-religious squabbles are too significant to ignore.

“The crime of kidnapping has become a no respecter of persons as the low and mighty are all vulnerable. Workers are also victims. Many of us no longer feel safe both at work and home,” Wabba said.

He expressed concern that in response to the absence of a firm state response to the persistent confrontations between herdsmen and farmers, many Nigerians are beginning to resort to self-help.

He however, said the tunes, discordance, reactions and counter-reactions from these informal frequencies have constituted in themselves new grand threats to the security, stability and sustainability of the Nigerian project.

He said, “We cannot fold our hands and watch Nigerians engage themselves in ethno-religious squabbles. The dangers are too significant to ignore.”