The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has said the discriminatory structure of Nigeria’s security architecture opened way for infiltration and facilitated attack on the nation’s elite military’s institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and other parts of the country.

According to the MBF, for the killings, kidnappings and terrorism to be stopped, security forces must be cleansed of questionable characters whose loyalty is not for the Nigerian state but to certain forces committed to the final destruction of our country.

A statement issued by the president of MBF, Bitrus Pogu, said they were shocked at the brutal attacks on Yelwa Zangam in Jos North, Plateau State and Yelewta community of Guma local government area of Benue State that claimed the lives of 48 persons, including women and children on August 24, 2021.

“Coming after a series of threats issued by some Islamic clerics over the killing of the 25 travelers in Jos penultimate Saturday, these attacks seemed to have reinforced the fact that there is a coordinated plot to turn our communities into killing fields in order to satisfy the expansionist agenda of these evil gangs.

“If Nigerians are in doubt over this orchestrated evil machination against ethnic nationalities in the country, especially the Middle Belt Region, the breaching of security at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on August 24, 2021 that resulted in the killing of two military officers and abduction of another by the terrorists, the gruesome murder of no fewer than 19 people in Madoh village, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, lend credence to claims that ethnic nationalities in the Middle Belt are already marked for extermination, “ the statement said.

In investigating the security breach at the NDA, the MBF said the unrelenting decimation of vulnerable communities in the region points to a sinister conspiracy to annihilate the people and communities.

“It is clear that the discriminatory structure of our country’s security architecture has opened up our security agencies for infiltration and facilitated attacks on the nation’s elite military institution. Our security forces must be cleansed of questionable characters whose loyalty is not for the Nigerian state but to certain forces committed to the final destruction of our country.

“That the spiraling insecurity situation is coming less than 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari had vowed not to leave office as a failure reaffirms the fear among citizens that the path in resolving the present insecurity is still fraught with thorns that may be difficult to unwrap within the remaining two years of the present administration.

“Despite the promise by President Buhari to crush these terrorists often labelled as kidnappers, unknown gunmen and bandits by security agencies, it has now become imperative for the government to wake up and halt the nation’s march to the precipice.

“More worrisome, the refusal by the President Buhari-government to designate these criminal elements as terrorists has denied the nation the much needed assistance from the international community to combat these bloodthirsty fiends whose major preoccupation is the enthronement of human butchery and destruction of our country.

“In the face of vicious attacks on Nigerian communities that have resulted in the avoidable deaths of thousands of citizens, the Forum calls for the immediate review of the nation’s top military command structure to tackle these monsters of destruction wrecking Nigeria,” the group said.

MBF said it finds the planned review of 368 grazing reserves in 25 states as approved by President Buhari as a deliberate attempt to awaken the monster of ethnic animosity that could end up turning their communities into rivers of mass slaughter.