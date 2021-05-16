BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has faulted the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, over comments credited to him on the call for restructuring of the nation’s political structure by the Southern Governors Forum (SGF).

Governors from southern Nigeria had met last week in Asaba, Delta State on the auspices of SGF to discuss the rising level of insecurity in their regions, among others.

Okowa said the discussion around the restructuring of the country had been on among Nigerians for some time, adding that the subject cannot be avoided.

The governor, while speaking at the launch of a 350-item empowerment scheme by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in Asaba, in response to Lawan’s criticism of SGF’s resolutions, said it was wrong for anybody to fault the position of the southern governors, noting that the governors only re-echoed the voices of their people.

“I have read a lot about the outcome of the Southern Governors Forum meeting. Unfortunately, I read somebody saying that we ought not to speak on certain things because we are elected people. If you cannot echo the voice of your people, then you are not worthy of the position you are holding.

“All those things that we said in our communiqué are not new. They have been spoken by our people and what we did was just to reecho their wishes,” the governor added.

While insisting that the governors of southern states believe in the unity of Nigeria, Omieza said certain measures must be adopted to strengthen the unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “In all the things that were discussed, nothing is against the unity of this county, we reaffirm that as a people, as elected governors, we believe in the unity of our country, but we also make bold to advance the need for certain things to be done in other to give strength to that unity.”

Meanwhile, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Elumelu has said that the people have remained the focal point in all his activities and actions in the House.

He also noted that he had been committed to empowering, developing and uplifting the standard of living of the people through robust representation.