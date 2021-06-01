As companies in both public and private sectors continue to downsize in a move to reduce operating expenses and cope with the current economic realities, disengaged workers who were formerly pension contributors, have withdrawn N142 billion from their Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs), LEADERSHIP can exclusively reveal.

The negative effect of Coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s economy, coupled with high inflation and low purchasing power have forced companies to reduce staff strength thereby, throwing more people into the already saturated labour market.

To this end, the disengaged workers have had to access 25 per cent of their pension savings.pension contributions to make ends meet.

The Pension Reforms Act (PRA) 2014 allows contributors, under the age of 50 years, who were disengaged from work and were unable to secure another job within 4 months of disengagement to access 25 per cent of their respective Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs).

The N141.7 billion withdrawn so far was the total amount granted by the pension industry to 378,663 disengaged workers from the inception of the new pension scheme in 2004 till December, 2020.

Further checks by LEADERSHIP at the weekend show that the pension industry actually granted N19.3 billion to 38,254 disengaged workers in 2020 alone, an amount that translated to 25 per cent of their pension savings.

Some documents of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) sourced by LEADERSHIP at the weekend revealed that, during the first quarter of 2020, PenCom granted approval for the payment of N4.31 billion to 8,221 RSA holders who were under the age of 50 years and were disengaged from work but unable to secure another job within 4 months of disengagement.

Similarly, in the second quarter of lastyear, approval was granted for payment of N2.56 billion to 4,668 RSA holders under this category, while, during the third quarter 2020, PenCom granted approval for the payment of N8.10 billion to 13,569 RSA holders, even as the payment of N5.3 billion to 11,796 RSA holders under the age of 50 years, who were disengaged from work and unable to secure jobs within four months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry sources disclosed that some of the beneficiaries are investing these monies in their business ideas in order to be self employed, while some used it to meet their immediate financial needs.

Despite these withdrawals, pension fund operators have assured that there will be no depletion to the pension fund assets as the safety of the over N12 trillion pension assets is germane to operators even as they said the 25 per cent acceptable withdrawal is one of the beauties of the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS).

Speaking on behalf of pension fund operators, the chief executive officer (CEO) of PenOp, Oguche Agudah, disclosed that pension operators work assiduously to grow the pension fund assets contributed by RSA holders, while trying to balance between safety and returns on investments.

He maintained that as part of efforts to grow the pension fund assets, operators are eyeing other alternative investment options aside from the government bonds and treasury bills.

Agudah said the pension fund assets decline of N51.30 billion in February, 2021 was mainly attributed to the depreciation in the prices of Fixed Income Securities (FISs) in the trading portfolios of the Approved Existing Schemes (AES), RSA Funds II and IV and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (CPFA), explaining that, the loss in percentage is minimal when subtracted from the N12.29 trillion pension asset.

The managing director/CEO, Fidelity Pension Managers, Amaka Andy-Azike, explained that the decline in the pension funds in February, 2021 was not because of the 25 per cent withdrawal or mismanagement of the funds, but because of unrealised losses according to the terms of the equity market, noting that, pension funds operators are sourcing for other means to increase the yields.

“As operators, we focus more on the safety of funds when investing even as we try to also give fair returns on your investments. The decline in pension funds was because of the market volatility; the money market, bonds and treasury bills have been fluctuating due to the nature of what the economy experienced last year and is still going through,” she stressed.

In the same vein, the director-general, Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, had said, low yield on fixed-income securities and escalating inflation rate are threats to the growth of pension fund assets in the short and medium-term.

He noted that the growth trend of the pension assets has been on the upward trajectory in the last three years with assets under management rising by 42.9 per cent in less than three years, from N7.94 trillion as of March 2018 to over N12 trillion.

Meanwhile, the director general, PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, has said, the commission will not relent in its efforts to deepen pension coverage in the country, thereby, mobilising enough savings that could be effectively deployed for economic growth and development.

Stating that the pension fund is not only giving good returns on investment to contributors, she promised that, PenCom will continue to roll out policies to further secure and protect the pension assets, urging contributors to calm their nerves as their savings are in good hands.

Since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) in 2004, she said, the scheme has not witness any financial mismanagement, saying, the management structure of the fund between PenCom, Pension Fund Administrators(PFAs), and Pension Fund Custodians(PFCs) does not give room for financial malpractices and embezzlement to occur unlike the old pension scheme