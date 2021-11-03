Barely 24 hours after the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, the State Government has raised the alarm over plans by people it called disgruntled politicians to trigger another round of insecurity in the state.

Information and Strategy Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba, made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the Government House, Owerri.

According to him, the state government has uncovered a fresh destabilisation plot which is to be financed with a whopping N5billion. The masterminds, according to him include “a former Governor of the State” and those he referred to as “other disgruntled politicians” amongst whom is a “serving member of the House of Representatives coordinating the destabilisation plot.”

He, however, didn’t mention their names. Emelumba said part of the plot was to raise a petition to the Inspector General of Police that security has collapsed in the state and that the government has been overwhelmed by the challenges.

“They are going to use the recent unfortunate fate of our two Royal Fathers from Njaba to anchor their campaign,” he said.

Further, he said: “As I am addressing you now, a member of the National Assembly is leading the campaign. A serving Senator and a perennial governorship aspirant in the state are planning a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police to serve him the poisoned chalice that Imo State is ungovernable.”

Other plans after submission of the petition include to commence a destructive campaign for the declaration of a state of emergency in Imo, “with the N5billion at their disposal, they also plan to sponsor sundry protests and violence in Imo as a way of giving vent to their position as being real, followed by intensive national and international media propaganda.”

The Information Commissioner alleged that those conspiring to unleash the fresh violence on Imo consist of “politicians who lost the 2019 election and have refused to let go”, adding that those indicted by the White Paper on recovery of land and looted assets of the State were behind “the politically contrived security breaches in the state.”

He stated that already, the actors had openly boasted to make the state ungovernable for Governor Hope Uzodinma, adding that the threat “had been maliciously executed.”

He maintained that apart from pockets of security concerns like the murder of the monarchs, the state had been largely peaceful, as “acknowledged by the United Kingdom which didn’t list the State as one of the unsafe ones in its recent travel advisory note to citizens”.

While he regretted that the supposed perpetrators of the security breaches were dancing on the graves of innocent citizens, he wondered why they were still bent on causing more havoc in the state.

Emelumba said: “it is truly alarming that greed and vaulting ambition could drive people to such villainous levels as to desperately seek to sacrifice the lives of their fellow citizens and the progress of the State just to get back at someone. But the government was prepared to match them with legal force should they try to constitute themselves into a security nuisance again.”

According to him, if the perpetrators took them by surprise in the first instance, they will not have a second day even as he called on the people to be alert and be prepared to resist “the plot of disgruntled politicians to trigger another round of violence in the State.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner has reiterated the governor’s readiness to discharge his constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property of citizensof the state.