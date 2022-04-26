In the past three months, power supply has been so dismal as combined impact of petrol scarcity, diesel price hike and national grid collapses plunged the country into total darkness, crippling several economic activities. Recently, Nigeria’s electricity grid has been characterised by instability, witnessing about four different grid collapses in less than two months.

Abuja, the country’s capital has not been spared. A fashion designer,Imani Azare, said that in the last two months, power situation had worsened, affecting her business. “There is no light, the situation is terrible and we are appealing to the federal government for quick intervention before people die of hunger,” she said An ice block seller, Mary Peter described the situation as ‘bad and worrisome’. Peter said that electricity supply was not regular as it used to be in the past, saying it had been epileptic for over a month.

“ I am appealing to the management of AEDC and the federal government to do something urgently about this so we can get some respite,’’ she said.

AEDC chief marketing officer, Donald Etim told me that the level of power allocated to DisCo has been consistently low hence its inability to adequately service its franchise areas which include: Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger states. Etim revealed that AEDC received electricity allocation of only 331.60MW from the national grid last week Wednesday.

“Generation for today Wednesday 20/04/2022 is 2,883.49MW. AEDC allocation is 331.60MW at 00:35hrs,” a message from Etim said.

However, checks on grid supply as at 1pm showed that 17 generation plants were delivering 3,072MW to the grid with Azura-Edo (393MW), Geregu Gas (390MW), Jebba Hydro (328MW), Egbin (317MW) and Kainji Hydro (303MW) among top generators.The federal government said it expects the grid to deliver a minimum of 4,500 Megawatts of power daily at beginning of the year, but it has not been attained due to generation challenges.

President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Olawale-Cole, notes, “On the back of these challenges, businesses have had to deal with the rising cost of manufacturing, exorbitant logistics, and constrained production. With the cost of diesel at record levels and persisting poor power supply, businesses are running on unsustainable costs and producing at uncompetitive prices. This can lead to job losses as output is constrained due to the unbearable cost of production. If not quickly tackled, these challenges will likely subdue the GDP growth potentials and projections for 2022.”

The chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Engr. Sanusi Garba said consumers would soon begin to see changes in electricity supply.“All the stakeholders involved in the power sector recovery programme are very much on track and are ready to do what we all need to do both in terms of financial performance by the distribution companies and the issue of the off-taker. I am not saying we are at the destination yet but at least the trajectory is looking upward and great promise for service delivery to Nigerian consumers”.