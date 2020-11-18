# As Progressives Governors Arrive Ebonyi amist funfare

The Chairman of the desolved People’s Democratic Party State Working Committee, SWC, Barr Onyekachi Nwebonyi has described as laughable the purported disolution of the State Executive by the National Working Committee NWC of the party.

Briefing journalist yesterday at the People’s Democratic Party secretariat along the Enugu/Abakaliki Express road, Barr Nwebonyi said that it is laughable to think that the NWC would just get up and disolve a state executive committee because the Governor or few individuals want to leave the party.

He stated that his led state executive are still in charge of the party in the State for the next four years having been duely elected for a four year term recently pointing out that the tenure of the current executive would elapse in 2024. “Nobody not even the NWC has the power to dissolve the State Executives”.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to a press release by the national publicity secretary of the PDP that the National Working Committee of the PDP has dissolved the Ward, Local Government, and the State Executive Committees of the party in Ebonyi State because Governor David Umahi’s plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC”.

“The purported dissolution is laughable and joke of the century. It is laughable to think that the NWC would just get up and dissolve a state executive committee because the governor or a few individuals want to leave the party”.

Barr Nwebonyi stated that when the party got the hint that Governor Umahi wants to defect to the APC, “the State Executive Committee and the party made frantic effort to make him think otherwise, just as was also done by the NWC, but the Governor stood his ground”.

“Governor Umahi had planned to ceremonially join the APC but our efforts to get him reconsider the move has made him put it on hold hitherto”.

On the allegation by River State Governor, the Governor Umahi’s defection to APC is personal and has nothing to do with the South East agitation for Presidency in 2023, Barr Nwebonyi noted that on October 20th, 2020, the State Working Committee of the PDP made a press release in which sensitive issues regarding the growth and sustenance of the party were touched.

“In that press release, We restated our resolve to work assiduously to deliver our party at the polls in 2023 as we have always done, if justice, equity, and fairness would be maintained in the party. We pledged unalloyed support to the party and its leadership under Prince Uche Secondus”.

“Prominent among the issues raised was the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the PDP to the Southeast Geopolitical Zone, as the party has been marginalizing the zone since 1999. That was the main reason the governor gave for his intention to leave the party when we approached him”.

“So anyone alleging that it was on selfish interest that Governor Umahi decided to leave the party is being economical with the truth rather it was for the interest of Ndigbo”.

He expressed the regret that rather than paying attention to the issues raised and the demands, particularly the zoning of the presidential ticket to the Southeast, the National Working Committee of the party focused on Governor David Umahi’s contemplated defection to the APC.

“It is four weeks now and nothing tangible has been done to the effect of the issues raised.

It is evident that some overlords in the party are clandestinely scheming to turn the table in contravention of the party’s tradition of zoning to serve their personal interests”.

“The real concern of genuine party leaders should be the interest of the members of the component units of the party, while the focus is on power. In a situation where the concern has been relinquished to inordinate quest for power, things would go awry. It is no easy situation where the party will be losing a prominent stakeholder like a sitting governor. Governor Umahi, without doubt, has performed above board”.

“It therefore goes against the party’s constitution for the National Working Committee to dissolve an elected state executive because the governor defects from the party. We were duely elected in line with the party’s constitution, and any action on the state executives must conform with the provisions of the PDP constitution”.

Barr Nwebonyi urged members of the PDP in the State to disregard the purported dissolution and go about their normal business adding that the SWC would challenge the purported desolution in a competent court.

Meanwhile, all is now set for the official defection of Governor David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress APC tomorrow with the arrival of the Governor of Yobe State and Acting National of APC, Governor Mala Buni to Ebonyi state.

Others expected in the State today includes, Progressives Governors and other National leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC.

It is expected that Governor Umahi would be defecting tomorrow alongside, members of the state Executive Council, the 13 Council Chairman, Development Center Coirdinators, Liason officers and hundreds of thousands of other defectors.

According to a program of event released yesterday, the Progressives Governors are expected to hold a crucial meeting with selected members of the PDP and APC at the Christian Ecumenical center Abakaliki.