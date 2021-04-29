BY Osa Okhomina |

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have expressed displeasure over the state of the party in the state following the rising cases of defection to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A faction of the APC led by Hon. Ebierien Fala Itubor, in a letter to the Governor Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker Committee, claimed that the gale of defection of party members to the PDP can only be halted and genuine reconciliation made if it ignores claims made by the loyalists of the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva on the activities of the party in the state.

Others under the political group known as Otita Transformation Movement popularly known as Otita Force Worldwide argued in a separate letter to President Muhammadu Buhari that the fortune of the APC in Bayelsa is fast becoming that of grace to grass after the 2019 gubernatorial polls where the party against all odds out rightly won the election owing to the massive show of love from Bayelsans towards the party.

A member of the APC from Nembe local government area, Hon. Douye Koroye, in an open letter made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, alleged that lack of quality leadership, greed, envy and jealousy are diminishing the party’s chances in 2023.

According to Koroye, “While supporters are yet to fully recover from the February 13 Supreme Court setback which had already placed the party in a disadvantaged position in preparation for 2023, lack of quality leadership, greed, envy and jealousy are even playing a worse role in diminishing the party’s chances against 2023 and beyond.

“Party stakeholders with unflinching loyalty and wide support bases are not treated fairly as this has led to the defection of many party members and stakeholders to the opposition with many others wounded internally but yet to officially defect hence, putting the party in a more disadvantaged condition ahead of 2023.

“The current state of the APC in Bayelsa is not same as the one that convincingly won the 2019 gubernatorial election with landslide and this is as a result of lack of quality leadership, infighting, and fear of the rising political profiles of committed party stakeholders whom are fast becoming giants and unshakable pillars in the system.”