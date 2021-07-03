Ondo State Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, has urged workers in the state to disregard the allegation by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has mortgaged their welfare.

Adeyemo noted that Governor Akeredolu does not interfere in the allocation of funds for the payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.

The Southwest PDP had alleged in a statement that Akeredolu had ‘mortgaged’ the welfare of workers in Ondo State to ‘procure’ a favourable judgement at the Supreme Court.

But the Head of Service at a press conference held at the Cocoa Conference Hall in Akure, said “I wish to advise workers not to allow any political party or politicians to create chaos between workers and government. They are not to use workers wages as means of settling scores among themselves.”

Flanked by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Dare Aragbaiye, Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, and the state Accountant-General, Mrs Esther Oni, said Akeredolu prioritized the welfare of workers, considering what he had done in the payment of six months’ salary out of seven months arrears owed workers by the past administration.