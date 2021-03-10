BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has urged Nigerians to disregard any unfounded theories about the efficacy and effects of the COVID-19 vaccines on them saying it is unnecessary introducing sentiments to the health and well-being of the people for whatever reasons.

The governor who received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine alongside his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and some frontline health workers on Wednesday emphasised that all hands must be on deck to ensure all indigenes know that the vaccine is safe.

He spoke while flagging off the vaccination exercise in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Fayemi who stated that his administration had put in place measures to ensure that residents have equitable access to the vaccine said, “The availability of COVID-19 vaccines and its global distribution is a development that should gladden the hearts of all of us. The vaccines have been tested, with clinical trials conducted to guarantee its safety for humans.

‘’Our own NAFDAC has also subjected the vaccines to multiple tests and analysis and affirmed that they are not injurious in any form to the people. This explains why the vaccines have been made available to Nigerians to fight this killer disease.”

The Wife of the Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye and a representative of the State Council of Traditional Rulers/ Attah of Aiyede-Ekiti, HRM Oba Abdulmumin Orisagbemi and some members of the public also took the vaccine at a brief ceremony, at the Fajuyi Pavillion, Ado-Ekiti.

The Permanent Secretary Hospital Management Board and COVID- 19 Case Management Lead, Dr Williams Afolabi became the first Health Workers in the state to take the vaccine.