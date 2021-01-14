When Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, On Tuesday, November 9, 2020, presented the state’s Year 2021 N1, 155 trillion Budget estimate, tagged “Budget of Rekindled Hope”, to the state House of Assembly, Lagosians knew it was a bold aspiration of the present administration in the state to impact on the lives of the people.

To support the audacious aspiration of the governor and the budget outlook, the legislative arm of the state government quickly appraised, reviewed the Appropriation Bill upward to N1.163 trillion and promptly passed it to the Governor for assent.

The House chairman, Joint Committee on Economic Planning and Budget and Finance, Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa II) said though the governor presented a N1.155 trillion budget for the 2021 fiscal year to the Assembly for approval it was reviewed upward to cater for other sectors they deemed required urgent attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yishawu explained that N460.58 billion was approved as Recurrent Expenditure from the Consolidated Revenue Fund and N702.93 billion was approved as Capital Expenditure from Development Revenue Fund.

According to him, the sum of N1.163 trillion was approved as the 2021 budget of the state through voice votes and subsequently the budget was eventually passed.

Speaking at the signing of the bill, Sanwo-Olu stated that with the passage, “We will continue our work of rebuilding Lagos, advancing economic growth, and expanding opportunities for Lagosians to flourish despite the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus.”

His words: “However, we are fortunate to be going into the New Year, with an already passed budget, which will help to expedite our recovery process. A significant portion of the budget has been committed to human capital development, youth engagement, social intervention initiatives, and the completion of ongoing projects that are critical to achieving the objectives of our THEMES agenda.

“I promise Lagosians that the 2021 Budget will rekindle hope, deliver substantial economic growth, and bolster our efforts to rebuild Lagos.

We will make tough choices where necessary and seize opportunities as needed while ensuring that no Lagosian is left behind.

“With the enormous challenges of the outgoing year, we are conscious of the fact that to efficiently and successfully implement the 2021 Budget, we must be selfless and dedicated.’’

Listing areas of priorities, the state’s commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube said the budget was carefully tailored to achieve the governor’s Greater Lagos’ vision, as espoused in the T.H.E.M.E.S (acronyms for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21 ST Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Governance and Security) Developmental Agenda.

According to him, the sectoral allocations are provided as follows, Roads and Other Infrastructures got a budgetary provision of N150.753bn for the maintenance of roads and other infrastructures within the state.

According to him, the increase shall address the zero-pothole strategy, create link-roads within the metropolis and to resolve traffic congestion and its attendant risks.

He added that the provision will cater for the under listed among others, N15bn for ‘The Rebuild Lagos’ project/trust fund, N11bn for Reconstruction of lekki-Epe Expressway from Eleko junction to Epe T-junction (phase one), N8.750bn for Lekki Regional Roads.

Others include N19.500bn under Project Stabilisation Fund to intervene on various projects across the State. N10bn under State Infrastructure Intervention Fund to also intervene on Roads within Local Government and LCDAs.

‘’The total sum of N13.115bn has been earmarked for construction/completion of Agege Pen Cinema Flyover, Oregun Bridge Road Network, Agric Isawo Road, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road, Igbogbo, Ijede Road and Mba Cardoso Road.

‘’N5.9bn will be spent on Lagos Badagry Expressway, while the sum of N8.5bn has been set aside under Community/Grassroots Projects for various projects.’’

The commissioner further explained that, “On development of infrastructure along the coastline, we have a provision of N8.842billion that has been earmarked to enhance our coastal infrastructure in order to curb the ocean surge and protect lives and properties.

“In Traffic Management/Transportation, a total sum of N72.930billion was budgeted under the Transportation family for the following projects: Blue and Red rail lines; Junction improvement all around the state; completion of trailer parks in the State; development of quality bus corridors amongst others.

Science and Technology got the sum of N23.502billion for building & upgrading of IT Infrastructure Statewide, e-GIS Land automation system, Single Billing system and ease of tax payment, Levies and Other Revenue enhancement initiatives.

Egube said, ‘’The Smart City project is targeted at deploying about 2000 intelligent cameras in strategic locations around Lagos and leverage technology to enhance security and traffic management in the State and will also enhance our revenue generating efforts. This administration will in addition deliver a 3000km metro-broadband fiber infrastructure around the state through an ongoing PPP initiative.

‘’On health, a total sum of N105.988bn (as against a total sum of N111.775bn in Y2020) was provided for the continuous upgrading/renovation of health facilities and completion of on-going healthcare infrastructure, including Maternal and Child Care Centres (MCCs); and the continued implementation of our health insurance scheme. This represents over 23% increased provision for the health sector, thereby demonstrating the administration’s determination to ensure access to health care.

‘’Some of the Major projects planned include: The completion and equipping of the New Massey Children Hospital, General Hospitals, Ojo, Construction of Infectious Disease Research Center, Yaba, Upgrading of e-Health Platform for Health Insurance, Rehabilitation & Upgrading of General Hospital, Lagos and Construction of the Oncology Center at Gbagada.’’

The commissioner said a total sum of 59.660bn was earmarked for the Environment in Y2021, out of which a sum of N14.937bn (as against Y2020 approved budget of N11.917bn) is meant for construction/upgrading/maintenance of drainage channels (de-flooding Programmes) and procurement of specialized equipment for flood abatement purposes, while the sum of N19.944bn has also been provided for LAWMA for waste management and collection in the state.

Also, N1.950bn has been proposed for the advancement of Adiyan waterworks (phase II) and the rehabilitation of mini waterworks all over the State, including improvement of water pipelines and reticulation and procurement of water chemicals, has also been provisioned in the Y2021 budget.

Similarly, the sum of 5.053bn he said has been earmarked for the Development of Heritage Centre for Leadership (Lugard House), upgrade of National Museum and the construction of other Tourism facilities in Lagos.

‘’In addition, to kickstart sport at the grassroot level, and as a major thrust for youth engagement and motivation the sum total of N5.118bn has been earmarked for various projects and programmes. Out of which N2bn is for Community Development Games, N1.7bn for Grassroots Sports and Programmes and N1.122bn for Sports Facilities improvements,’’ he said.

The state government also disclosed that there shall be provision of sporting facilities in schools and locations spread across Local governments and communities across the State, and development of grassroots football league in all the Local Government Areas.

‘’The total allocation to the Housing and Community Amenities is N33.952bn which includes an amount of N4bn for the completion of on-going housing estates including infrastructure and N3.4bn for new Housing projects. It is the intention of the government that lifting the housing sector in a big way will require a significant participation of the private sector, which we intend to pursue aggressively and deliberately.

“The sum of 594M has also been provided to continue the implementation of an electronic Certificate of Occupancy and Title re-certification project, together with the issuance of e-planning approvals,’’ Egube said.

In order to ensure self-sustenance in staple foods Lagos as a major food market, the food production centers in areas of comparative advantage shall be expanded.

To this end, Egube affirmed, “We will do this through our collaboration with other states and the Federal government. In line with this, a sum of 11.715bn was approved. Out of which we plan to spend N2.755bn on Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS), N1.349bn Lagos Wholesale Produce market, N1.7bn for Rice Value Chain, N500M for Development of Ketu Ereyun, N525M for Value Chain Empowerment and N310M for Shonghai Farms among others.

‘’The on-going development of Lekki Free Zone, Imota Light Industrial Park/Hubs, Gberigbe enterprise zone in Ikorodu and other areas within the state will receive a boost with the appropriation of the sum of 5.090bn.’’