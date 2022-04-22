Nigeria is a country with dire need of exportable products. The consistent deficit in balance of trade (against Nigeria) is an indicator that Nigeria needs to extensively diversify its export portfolio and reverse the trend of constant pressure on the naira.

Economic experts believe that value addition to economic product originating from Nigeria is a sure way to increase capital inflow to Nigeria, in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Produce, Add Value and Export-initiative.

To achieve that mandate, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) was established by Act 38 of 1991 to provide finance, risk mitigating services, trade, and market information as well as export advisory services to the Nigerian community.

The question now is whether the mission to increase the rate of export of non-oil product for both small, medium, and large enterprises in all sectors of the economy by providing funds, risk-bearing programs, and advisory services in line with government trade policy is being pursued vigorously?

The size of a country’s exports determines in large part its economy’s resilience and capacity to create jobs and stimulate inclusive growth. Exports create new markets, expand existing ones, and underpin the trading/purchasing power of a country’s currency in the global marketplace. They also serve as an important source of foreign exchange earnings for powering national development.

This explains why the world’s most economically advanced countries such as the United States, China, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, etc. are export leaders. Statistics show that in 2020, China topped the list with a total export value of $2.5 trillion, followed by the United States and Germany with $1.4 trillion and $1.3 trillion respectively.

In Nigeria, growing exports, especially non-oil products such as cocoa beans, cashew nuts, rough wood, sesame, nitrogenous fertilizers, rubber, and cotton, has been a central part of government policy for decades, albeit with little impact. Oil and gas account for about 90 per cent of exports while the non-oil exports contribute a marginal 10 per cent.

World Bank statistics show that the total value of Nigeria’s export earnings was $49 million in 2017, $61.5 million in 2018, $63.7 million in 2019, and 38.1 million in 2020.

For Nigeria, balancing the parity between oil and non-oil exports and reducing Nigeria’s reliance on oil and gas is now a time-bound matter of national survival. Reasons include a new normal of lukewarm global oil prices, the threat of climate change, and the resulting global clamor for sustainable economic development.

Despite recent report of a decline in foreign capital inflow into the economy for 2021, there are indications that the current administration is making frantic efforts significant difference in the Nigerian export market space. The administration has undertaken an aggressive non-oil export growth strategy that is delivering practical results with the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) at the forefront of its implementation. Established in 1991, NEXIM functions as an export credit agency that provides finance and risk-bearing services to exporters.

In 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed a management team led by Mr. Abba Bello, a seasoned banker with over 30 years of experience as the managing director and chief executive to reposition NEXIM for a five-year term.

Challenged by the state of the bank, Bello and team developed a strategic plan (2018 – 2022) to improve operational performance and enhance the bank’s contributions to achieving the objectives of the government’s Economic Recovery & Growth Plan.

Five years later, the Abba Bello-led management has succeeded in turning around NEXIM. Through deft management, they steered NEXIM from the brink of insolvency to profitability, rebuilt stakeholder, and investor confidence in the bank, and aligned its operational focus in line with its mandate. President Muhammadu on the 30th of March 2022 re-appointed the entire management team for another five-year term effective 10th April 2022.

An investment analyst, Stephen Kanabe in a review of the activities of the bank in recent years said the tenure renewal is a fitting recognition of their outstanding efforts and ability to reposition the bank as a catalyst for growing the country’s non-oil export market. Indeed, the team maintained a high level of professionalism. They ensured compliance with corporate governance standards and financial risk management procedures in the conduct of the Bank’s operations.

With a focus on profitability and strict adherence to prudential guidelines and global best practices, the Abba-Bello Management Team grew the Bank’s balance sheet from N67.73m in April 2017 to N202.03bn as of February 2022. This represents a remarkable increase within five years. The Team hopes that continual improvements in its balance sheet along with the push for the re-capitalization of the Bank would place it in pole position to maximize the export opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Second the management team has recorded a consistent trajectory of profitability. After posting a loss of N8.03billion in 2016, another loss of N569m in 2017, the bank reversed the trend to record consecutive profits of N1.09billion in 2018, N2.03bn in 2019, N1.28bn in 2020, and N4.10bn in 2021.

Bank’s institutional capacity to support Nigerian non-oil export businesses to thrive through its financing windows seems to have gained more energy. Starting with the Export Development Fund (EDF), which the Bank operates to stimulate and increase funding, especially to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), towards facilitating regional industrialization for value added exports and broadening Nigeria’s export basket and market destinations.

An economic expert, Sunday Chibuzo said while there is a lot grounds to cover, NEXIM has shown capacity by prioritizing the deepening of Nigeria’s participation in Intra-Africa Trade. A key focus of this push is ensuring that Nigeria maximizes the benefits of being a major player in the March 2018 African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). AfCFTA aims to forge the largest free trade area in the world by the number of countries participating. The pact connects 1.3 billion people across 55 African countries with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) valued at $3.4 trillion.

Officialstatistics from NEXIM show that from 2017 to date, the bank has leveraged the Export Development Fund to ramp up its financing interventions. This includes processing of 442 applications, across various sectors, including manufacturing, agro-processing, solid minerals and services sectors worth N461 billion and $43.69mn. Out of this N214.65bn is approved and N153.03bn disbursed to 101 beneficiaries. Also, approvals totaling N55.85 billion are undergoing pre-disbursement processes.