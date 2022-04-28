In politics, everything is it; politics that is. It is either the real version, clear extension or some veiled manifestations of it. The partisanship that leads to active politicking, indulgence in religious, racial, ethnic, ideological or sectional extremism that is the usual cause of intolerance, hostility and even wars as well as the design and implementation of measures or strategies for the realisation of some social and economic benefits are all politics.

It is a vocation that has the broadest scope and from which, therefore, all the other ones have continued to derive their respective meanings and contents. Every other engagement in any country is organised, carried out and sustained on the basis of its relationship with the nature of the existing political system.

The on-going happenings on the political scene in Nigeria, which are all geared towards the 2023 General Elections, have further brought out the inherent linkages between politics and each of the other vocations of the people. The obvious desperation with which the various political parties and the various groups and individuals within each one of them are jostling for one advantageous position or another is the boldest indication of the indispensability of politics in the life of the country.

In the two biggest political parties—All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—the contention over some aspects of the current political arrangement and the practical contest for power can not be more intensive. Power mobility or power rotation and the nomination of a presidential candidate are the twin issues that, as the elections draw nearer, have expectedly become most engaging in both parties.

The PDP, in particular, which has already thrown its presidential ticket open for contest by any of its eligible members from any part of the country is still struggling to manage all the issues that the decision has generated. While the ‘fairness to all demand’ has been fully met by the ‘open for all contest’, the agitation for the shift of power to the South or a particular part of it which has assumed the status of an anthem in several critical circles of the Southern political elite still enjoys tremendous currency.

In addition to the power shift controversy, there is also the issue of consensus among the aspirants in the two parts or even in the six geo-political zones of the country. Each of the aspirants is naturally either a supporter or opponent of the consensus idea, depending on which side of the argument will maximally serve his interest.

In the North, which has so far produced a lot of the presidential aspirants of the PDP, the issue of consensus is most pronounced with some of those aspirants working hard to benefit from it and the others trying to dismiss it as a counter-productive approach to the presidential election slated for next year. It is, in fact, already an issue that has caused divisions not only among the aspirants but even within some categories of the party members.

Atiku Abubakar who, by virtue of his antecedents as the former Vice President of Nigeria and three-time presidential candidate (2007, 2011 and 2019), is the weightiest of all the PDP presidential aspirants and who was a product of consensus within the same PDP in the North during the 2011 contest is, this time around, critical of it. His opposition to the idea clearly predicates on his calculation that the adoption of a consensus as a strategy for the nomination of presidential candidate will be inimical to his bid.

There are, however, some others who seemingly believe and therefore continuously insist that consensus is the way to go. The other Northern contenders like the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who was also a Governor of Kwara State are always in one kind of consultation or another, with each one of them trying to ensure that the proposed consensus works in his favour.

Truly, consensus is one of the three means listed in the amended electoral act through which a candidate can emerge and is, at the same time, considered by a lot of party members and observers to be much less rancour-free than both the direct and indirect primaries. It is a process that allows and even encourages the harmonisation of varying views and eventual adoption of common position on the candidate(s) to be put forward for contest during elections.

However, even with this conclusion , there is the belief that consensus is not a system that fully guarantees the freedom of eligible party members to either vie for positions or elect aspirants of their choice. It is continuously dismissed as just a model that makes it possible or even easy for some aspirants to take advantage of certain undue privileges and/or considerations to clinch the tickets.

The raging dissension over consensus clearly shows both the limit of its acceptability and the extent of the opposition against it. A lot of democrats have continued to argue that consensus allows only for the prevalence of the views of the minority, but powerful interest groups within the party, over the people’s popular demand and is therefore not an acceptable form of democracy.

Perhaps, the controversy that the recent adoption of Governor Bala Mohammed and Bukola Saraki as the preferred aspirants in the PDP , by the leader of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, has generated re-enforces the argument that it is not a strategy that can ensure the smooth emergence of a presidential candidate in the party. The reaction of particularly NEF which, through its Director of Publicity, Contact and Mobilisation, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, distanced itself from Ango’s position as well as the quick condemnation of the declaration by a group of some prominent stakeholders of the party under the former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, are all a further indication of the unpopularity of consensus as a means for the nomination of candidates.

Although Saraki and, to a lesser extent, Bala have already manifested an intention to use Ango’s pronouncement to intimidate the others with, particularly, the former wearing the toga of a ‘Northern Candidate’, it appears that the declaration has already been disregarded. The single act of disapproval of the position by NEF is strong enough to necessitate the conclusion that consensus in the PDP and probably even the APC will hardly work.

As the parties speedily move closer to the times of their respective primaries, they are required to continue to repair and strengthen the various aspects of the process for the emergence of candidates. They should all appreciate the fact that the nomination of credible candidates for elections which is one of the most basic requirements of democracy is a huge responsibility they must not fail to discharge.