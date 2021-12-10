Distributors of iron rods under the aegis of the Iron Rod Distributors Association of Nigeria (IRDAN) have raised the alarm over the activities of saboteurs of the war against substandard steel products in the country.

The national president of IRDAN, Chief Gbenga Awoyale raised the alarm during an interactive session with newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Owoyale alleged that officials of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have in recent times, been foot-dragging in clamping down on companies producing substandard steel products.

Awoyale said that the development could expose lives of Nigerians who are the end consumers to danger.

He claimed that the association had in June, 2021, given intelligence to the SON leading to sealing of some steel production factories found culpable in the manufacturing of substandard steel products.

Awoyale, however, said that, “about three months ago, IRDAN gave the Director General of the SON some information about a company manufacturing substandard steel product with the DG promising to direct his men to take action accordingly. To our dismay, nothing has been done over the matter till date. The substandard iron rods are in circulation at various Nigeria markets,” he added.

Awoyale noted that the incessant building collapse in the country, which had been claiming lives, is not unconnected to circulation of substandard steel products, adding that the development should be checked if the country must ensure structural integrity.