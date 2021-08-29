A youth empowerment advocate, Mr. Omotola Fawehinmi has said diversification of the nation’s economy through agriculture would guarantee food security in the country.

According to him, agriculture is the way to go in tackling the challenge of food security as it would create jobs amongst the youths, and above all serve as a good income earner for the country.

Speaking at a meeting on Youth Empowerment, Fawehinmi insisted that agriculture is the only sector that can bring the citizens out of the present economic situation and urged the state government to attract the youths into different value chains in agriculture through different incentives.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “As an entrepreneur who has diversified his business services into Real Estate, ICT and agriculture, I have been empowering youths as a way of creating job opportunities, and in turn making them to be self sufficient across the country”, adding that, “I believe that apart from food security, youths should go into farming to create employment for themselves, speaking on what to expect as the World Food Day is around the corner, precisely on October 16, 2021, Fawehinmi said, As it is the ritual each year, this year’s World event will not be different despite the global challenge of pandemic” even as he explained that the World Food Day is an international day celebrated every year worldwide to commemorate the date of founding of United Nations Food and Agriculture.

He added that the special day is marked widely by many organisations concerned with hunger and food security.

Fawehinmi stressed that sincere diversification of the economy to agriculture will reduce the poverty rate across the country, noting that agriculture, being the backbone of Africa’s economic development goals will be a sure way of achieving massive food security.