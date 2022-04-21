The federal government has identified that only effective regulations will enable Nigeria to harness the gains of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), especially amidst the challenges posed by divestments of oil majors from the country’s onshore operations.

Speaking during the consultative assembly of stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry in Abuja yesterday, minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, stated that there was need for innovative ways in the exploitation and exploration of fossil fuel in the country to open up opportunities in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

According to him, effective regulations are key to harnessing the gains of the PIA adding that government has a mandate of ensuring sound management of the oil and gas sector considering the key role the sector plays in the revenue generation of the country.

“If we must continue to be relevant at the global stage, we must in designing regulation put in focus how we can balance the energy base load for Nigeria so that we will not be left behind in the energy transition train while still harnessing our rich natural hydrocarbon reserves.

“The assent to the PIA by Mr President signaled a new era in the oil and gas sector of the economy after almost two decades of unsuccessful efforts to have the law passed in the country.

“The enactment of the PIA is expected to open up opportunities in the oil and gas sector of the economy,” he said.

The PIA which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021, seek to promote the exploration and exploitation of the Nigerian petroleum resources while promoting sustainable and effective development of the Petroleum industry.

In his remark, the chief executive officer Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe noted that it has become imperative for the Commission to have regulations-making process for implementation of the PIA to be in full throttle in a manner that Nigeria can hedge against the impact of energy transition and take advantage of the oil and gas supply gap resulting from the current developments in Russia and Ukraine.

According to him his engagement seek to give meaning to the intent of the PIA and in a manner that the regulations becomes attractive to investors and user friendly in implementation.

“This is deliberately so, because we are conscious of prioritising regulations to meet the timelines in the PIA. As such, this first phase of the stakeholder’s engagement will capture robust discussions around issues dealing with Royalty, licensing rounds, fees and rentals, burning issues on implementation of host community fund in line with Section 235 of the PIA,” he said.

However, speaking to journalists at the sideline of the event, the chairman of host communities producing oil and gas, Jasper Jumbo, stressed on the need for the PIA to be amended especially as it relates to the host communities.

According to him, the PIA seek to empower the NUPRC over the host communities, “in certain areas by power vested on the NUPRC tend to enslave the host communities.

“How can they come to our land and lord over the resources God has put in our land, they will be the ones to nominate who will be the board of trustee, and decide the commission to carry, are we slaves. It is enslaving and unacceptable, they have to revisit that document.

“We are talking of mutual co-existence and protection of critical installed national asset, that is why we as fathers and leaders in the region are coming in to say that we must be carried along, there is an organised host communities body which must be carried along in these delegation but what they are doing is to fragment, and this is not good for us,” he added.