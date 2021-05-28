Equity Spikers of Kebbi recorded their first win against Oyo state 3-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21) at the ongoing 2021 National Division 1 League in Kaduna state.

Oyo state took the first set of the game but could not maintain the momentum in the second to fourth set of the clash.

The head coach of Equity Spikers of Kebbi, Samuel Itawa said he is impressed by the fighting spirit of his players.

Itawa revealed that this is the first national outing most of the players will be attending and will not put pressure on the team

“I am really impressed with the performance of my players, though this is their first national outing. They are out for exposure and I am happy because I never expected this.

“I encouraged the boys after they lost the first set of the game and pushed them hard in the second set. Most of the players are young boys and they listened to every word from the coaching crew”.

Itawa said Equity Spikers will give their best against Caliphate Spikers adding that they are determined to record another victory at the division 1.

“I am expecting a better performance from my players when we play against Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto on Friday”.

Day 4 results (men):

JVC of Yola v Spartan Spikers of Yola 3-0 (29-27, 27-25, 25-23)

Kwara United v Katsina United 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-21)

Equity Spikers of Kebbi v Oyo state 3-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21)

Kada Kings v Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-9)

Women:

Kwara United v Zamfara Babes 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 28-26)