BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kada Kings, Kwara United,Bauchi Spikers and Katsina United recorded wins in matchday1 of the ongoing National Volleyball Division 1 League in Kaduna.

In the first match, Kwara United overpowered Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-21) to pocket all the points, while Katsina United came from behind to beat Oyo State 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20) in four sets.

The match number 3 between Kada Kings and Spikers of Yola ended 3-0 (25:17, 25:12 and 25:14) in favour of Kada Kings, while Bauchi Spikers did not spare the Equity of Kebbi as they beat them 3- 0 in a thrilling encounter.

Chairman, caretaker committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) expressed satisfaction with the performance of the players and assured that it will get better.

He appealed to spirited individuals and organisations to help in the area of sponsorship of volleyball.